Tempo is an app for iPhone and Apple Watch that takes the data collected by the Activity app and then augments it with additional information. It's just been updated ti Tempo 3, bringing support for iOS 14 and watchOS 7's best new features – widgets and complications.

Built by a runner, Tempo is designed to be the daily go-to app for running. The basic idea is you go for a run, record it with the Workout app on your Apple Watch, come back and open Tempo to view all the workout details, add personal training notes and tags, and see how the workout trends with the entire training progression. Tempo's clean and beautiful design visualizes macro training insights to individual workout micro details in simple and intuitive ways.

The first thing existing users will notice is the new design with bigger, cleaner visuals. The developer says that "everything in the app has been updated and made better," something that makes the whole app feel more fun. But the real improvements come with the addition of iOS 14 Home screen widgets and support for multiple watchOS 7 complications.

OS 14 WIDGETS & watchOS 7 Distance Totals Widget listing current year, month, and week, as well as last 365, 30, 7 days distance totals

Latest Workout Widget with options to show workout graph, map, or last 7 days history

Support for multiple Apple Watch complications to view distance totals for the week, month, and year at the same time

The newly updated app is available for download from the App Store now. It's a free download with basic functionality and $9.99 per year subscription available for the Tempo Premium upgrade.