Russia has opened an antitrust probe in Apple over alleged anticompetitive behavior on its App Store.

As reported by Reuters:

Russia has opened an antitrust case against Apple (AAPL.O) for failing to allow app developers to tell customers about alternative payment options when using its App Store platform, Russia's anti-monopoly regulator said on Wednesday. The U.S. tech giant could face a fine based on its revenue in Russia if found guilty of a breach, the regulator said. It did not indicate the size of any potential fine.

The move shouldn't come as a surprise to Apple, Russia had previously warned the company about the issue and has given it until September 30 to "stop abuse on the market."

The issue of Apple's App Store an alternative payment is a hot-button issue the world over, and also forms the core issues of Apple's legal battle with Epic Games.

This year South Korea became the first country to legislate against Apple's mandatory in-app payment system with its Telecommunications Business Act. From August: