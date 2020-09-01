A Russian lawmaker has submitted a draft of legislation on Tuesday that would cap the percentage that app stores are allowed to charge developers.

Reported by Reuters, the bill would limit the commission that companies like Apple and Google could take when a developer sells an app on their platform to twenty percent. Currently, both companies charge 30% on apps and in-app purchases. Notably, Apple's fee for subscription services drops to 15% after the first year, so the change would only affect one-time purchases as well as the first year of service.

If passed, app sellers would also be required to pay a third of their fees towards a fund that trains IT specialists. The lawmaker says that, by lowering the fees, Russia would be creating a new growth opportunity for developers.

Last month, a Russian watchdog ruled that Apple's App Store is anticompetitive and is demanding that the company meet the regulations the watchdog claims it has broken. Apple has said that it will be appealing the decision.

The new bill comes as Apple (as well as Google and other companies) face mounting pressure against the fees and control associated with their app stores. Most notably is the Epic Games lawsuit in which the developer is suing Apple and Google for what it claims are antitrust violations. In response to the company's repeated violations of the rules on the App Store, Apple recently terminated the Epic Games developer account.