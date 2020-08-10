Russian competition watchdog FAS is claiming that Apple is breaching regulations to protect against anticompetitive behavior. Reported by Reuters, the watchdog is requiring Apple to resolve the regulation breaches.

The FAS cited the need to download apps for the Apple's iOS operating system via its App Store. It also said that Apple has unlawfully reserved rights to block any third-parties' apps from the App Store.

According to the report, the watchdog began its investigation after Kaspersky Lab, the popular cybersecurity company, filed a compliant saying that Apple blocked its parental control app from the App Store while launching similar features of its own.

The investigation by the FAS followed a complaint from cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, which had said that a new version its Safe Kids application had been declined by Apple's operating system ... It said that Apple had released version 12 of its own parental control app, Screen Time, which had similar functions to the Kaspersky programme. Parental control apps allow parents to control their children's phone and tablet usage.

Apple says that it blocked certain parental control apps from the App Store because it infringed on the data privacy of children. The company has pushed back against claims of anticompetitve behavior in this area, saying that plenty of parental control apps exist on the App Store that follow its rules.

Apple has said it removed several parental control apps from its App Store because they "put users' privacy and security at risk".

A spokesperson for Apple says that the company will be appealing the ruling.