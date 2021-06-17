What you need to know
- Apple has released Safari Technology Preview 126.
- The new version includes features coming to Safari with macOS Monterey.
Apple has officially released Safari Technology Preview 126 and, with it, some notable updates for those who might want to check out the upcoming version of Safari in macOS Monterey without installing a beta.
The newest version of Safari Technology Preview includes some of the features coming in the new Safari when macOS Monterey releases to the public in the fall. Most notably, the new preview includes the new design of Safari and the new Tab Groups feature.
Streamlined tab bar. Use Tab Groups to save and organize your tabs. Experience the new design. Test your site. Experiment with theme-color.
Live Text. Select and interact with text in images on the web in macOS Monterey betas on M1 Macs.
Improved Safari Web Extensions. Try out the support for declarativeNetRequest, which expanded to 150K content blocking rules and non-persistent background pages for improved performance.
Quick Notes. Add links and Safari highlights to remember important information or ideas on the web in macOS Monterey betas.
WebGL 2. Try out the improved 3D graphics performance of WebGL running on top of Metal via ANGLE.
Web technologies. Experience and test the HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and other web technologies that are available in Safari 15 Beta and included in previous Safari Technology Preview releases.
You can download Safari Technology Preview from the Apple Developer website. There are versions of the preview for both the macOS Monterey beta releases as well as macOS Big Sur.
macOS Monterey is available now as a developer beta and will release to public beta users next month. It will roll out to all users in the fall.
Apple is reserving some features in macOS Monterey to Macs with Apple silicon. If you want to make sure you get all of the features, check out our list of the Best M1 Mac Deals.
