What you need to know
- An iPhone X has survived six days at the bottom of the sea.
- Ben Schofield dropped his phone overboard whilst working as a deckhand on a museum ship.
- The phone spent 6 days at a depth of 50 feet but was found working once the tide receded a week later.
A museum ship deckhand has recovered his working iPhone X six days after he dropped it into the sea.
As The Independent reports:
A sailor who dropped his iPhone into the ocean found it still working six days later.
Ben Schofield dropped the £1000 iPhone X, when working as a deckhand on a museum ship called the Regal Lady.
The smartphone sank 50 feet (approximately 15 meters) to the bottom of a harbour.
One of Ben's friends tried to find the phone by diving into the harbor, but failed to recover the device. In the end, Ben had to wait for low tide nearly a week later. When the waters receded, he found the iPhone X caked in mud. You can imagine his surprise when it started vibrating, and that it still had 3% battery. Ben says he cleaned up the phone, got rid of the sand and grit from the charging port then let the phone dry. Even Apple was flabbergasted, and by their reckoning, the sand at the bottom of the harbor may well have filled the charging port, protecting the phone from water damage.
The iPhone X's IP67 waterproof rating is only supposed to protect the phone in water up to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes. Turns out, 6 days at the bottom of the sea may also be a viable measure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in India
Apple's iPhone 11 is now being manufactured in India as well as China, the first time a flagship iPhone has been made in the country.
Review: I've been using the iPhone SE for three months and I still love it
I've been using the iPhone SE as my daily driver for three months. Was it worth switching from the iPhone 11 Pro?
We review the elegant, sophisticated WsC Fury Apple Watch Strap
If you're looking for a different take on the stainless steel Apple Watch band look, check out the WsC Fury, available in several colorways.
Your iPhone X isn't invincible — check out these waterproof cases
Your iPhone X may be water-resistant, but if you plan on taking it near water or right in the pool with you, then consider these cases.