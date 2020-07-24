A museum ship deckhand has recovered his working iPhone X six days after he dropped it into the sea.

As The Independent reports:

A sailor who dropped his iPhone into the ocean found it still working six days later. Ben Schofield dropped the £1000 iPhone X, when working as a deckhand on a museum ship called the Regal Lady. The smartphone sank 50 feet (approximately 15 meters) to the bottom of a harbour.

One of Ben's friends tried to find the phone by diving into the harbor, but failed to recover the device. In the end, Ben had to wait for low tide nearly a week later. When the waters receded, he found the iPhone X caked in mud. You can imagine his surprise when it started vibrating, and that it still had 3% battery. Ben says he cleaned up the phone, got rid of the sand and grit from the charging port then let the phone dry. Even Apple was flabbergasted, and by their reckoning, the sand at the bottom of the harbor may well have filled the charging port, protecting the phone from water damage.

The iPhone X's IP67 waterproof rating is only supposed to protect the phone in water up to a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes. Turns out, 6 days at the bottom of the sea may also be a viable measure.