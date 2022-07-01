Apple has been using biometrics for security on the iPhone and iPad for some time now. With Touch ID or Face ID, getting into your device is as easy as a touch or face scan, rather than having to input a long password or passcode each time. However, sometimes biometric security can be used against you, such as with law enforcement, criminals, or just nosy family members. Thankfully, Apple also made it very easy to temporarily disable biometric authentication if the need ever arises. Here's how to quickly disable Face ID or Touch ID on your current iPhone or iPad.

Which devices support Face ID? As of June 2022, there are five generations of iPhone and three generations of iPad Pro that support Face ID. iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPad Pro 11-inch (2018)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020)

iPad Pro 11-inch (2021)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) Which devices support Touch ID? As of June 2022, these are the following Apple devices that support Touch ID (that are not yet obsolete or vintage status): iPhone 5S

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone SE (2022)

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 5

iPad mini 6

iPad 5

iPad 6

iPad 7

iPad 8

iPad 9

iPad Air 2

iPad Air 3

iPad Air 4

iPad Air 5

iPad Pro (2015)

iPad Pro (2016)

iPad Pro (2nd Gen) How to temporarily disable Face ID or Touch ID