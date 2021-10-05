What you need to know Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the fifth game in the multiplayer competitive fighting game franchise.

The game features characters from a wide spectrum of video games across publishers.

The final DLC character was revealed by the game's creator, Masahiro Sakurai.

Masahiro Sakurai announced the final DLC fighter coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate today, in a stand-alone presentation following the late September Nintendo Direct.

Everything announced in the final Mr. Sakurai Presents

First, Mii Fighter costumes made an appearance. The Mii Costumes this time around will be themed around Octolings from the Splatoon series. The featured costume pieces were an Octoling wig and Judd wig. A full costume resembling Doomguy from the DOOM series will be available with the Splatoon wigs for $0.75 each. Finally, the moment fans were waiting for — the final DLC character. In an unexpected twist, Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series makes his debut in the Super Smash Bros. series. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Sakurai describes the character's inclusion as a "huge undertaking", but after the many requests from the Smash Bros. ballot, they couldn't resist. His character will have both English and Japanese voice options, and is lighter than even Isabelle and Link in weight. As for alternate costumes, Sora's look will change to ones based on his clothing in Kingdom Hearts I, II, III and Dream Drop Distance.

Five Spirits have been added to the single player World of Light Campaign, from Kingdom Hearts I, II, III, Dream Drop Distance, and Timeless River. Sora's fighting style uses a three-hit combo as a base, resembling his fighting style from the original game. The new Kingdom Hearts-themed stage is Hollow Bastion, which can be played in regular or Omega form. Here is the full list of Sora's moves:

Move type Move name Neutral attack 3-Hit Combo Side tilt attack 3-Hit Combo Neutral air attack 3-Hit Combo Forward air attack 3-Hit Combo Up tilt attack Keyblade spin Down tilt attack Keyblade sweep Side Smash attack Keyblade swing Up Smash attack Keyblade flash Down Smash attack Keyblade stab Back air attack Keyblade back swing Up air attack Keyblade backflip Down air attack Hurricane Blast Neutral special Magic — Firaga, Thundara, Blizzaga Side special Sonic Blade Up special Aerial Sweep Down special Counterattack Final Smash Sealing the Keyhole

Nine songs are included with Sora's character: Night of Fate Destiny's Force Shrouding Dark Cloud Hand in Hand Blast Away! -Gummi Ship II- Hollow Bastion Scherzo Di Notte Fragments of Sorrow Destati Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory players will also receive "Dearly Beloved - Swing Version" as a bonus track. For those asking, "But what about Kirby?", Nintendo released screenshots of the beloved pink puffball's appearance after inhaling Sora in a match. Kirby dons Sora's signature spiky hair, with elemental magic moves at his disposal.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remains one of the best online multiplayer games available on the Nintendo Switch, and while the end of the DLC campaign is a bittersweet farewell for fans, the game provides more than enough content for hours of entertainment with 86 fighters from a wide variety of game franchises to choose from. Sora comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Challenger Pack #11, which is part of the second Fighter's Pass on October 18, 2021. He can also be purchased individually for $5.99 USD.

What did you think of this final reveal? Is there anyone you wanted to see added? Let us know in the comments below!