Students and faculty members at Santa Clara University can now use their Apple Watch and iPhone in lieu of their physical ACCESS ID card, it has confirmed. Users simply add their ACCESS ID card to the Wallet app on an iPhone and authenticate via an associated app.

The news was announced yesterday and spotted by 9to5Mac.

Users of the new tech will be able to check out books from the library, attend events, and more all without needing to carry their ACCESS ID card with them.

Santa Clara University students, faculty and staff can now add their ACCESS student ID card to Apple Wallet, and use their iPhone and Apple Watch to access buildings, attend athletic events, purchase meals, check out books from the library and more.

And it's all done by adding the card to the Wallet app in a similar way to setting up Apple Pay.

For a technologically savvy generation of students, setting up ACCESS student ID on iPhone and Apple Watch is easy. Students download Transact's eAccounts app, authenticate with their university credentials and then add their SCU mobile ACCESS card to their Apple Wallet.

While there are undoubtedly ease-of-use benefits here by removing the need to carry a card around, security is also improved, too. Students often lose cards, and that can lead to potential security issues. Not so with a card added to the Wallet app, and everything's backed by two-factor authentication as well.