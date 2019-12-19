Satechi Apple Watch ChargerSource: Satechi

  • Satechi has announced a new Apple Watch charger with a direct USB-C connection.
  • It's compact, magnetic, and quite the looker.
  • There's a detachable USB-C cable, too.

Accessory maker Satechi has announced a new magnetic Apple Watch charger that can be plugged directly into a USB-C port for charging. There's also a USB-C extender cable that can be used if needed.

The new charger really shows its worth when you remove that cable, though. That way you can plug it directly into any USB-C port, just like the one on the bottom of your iPad Pro. That might make it the most compact Apple Watch charger I've ever come across and the space gray color just adds to the look.

The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock features a detachable USB-C cable, making it easy to carry and perfect for travel. Simply plug the dock into any powered Type-C device, like a tablet, to keep the Apple Watch powered up without the need for additional cables.

Satechi says that the charger is compatible with all sizes and models of Apple Watch, too.

The new Apple Watch charger can be bought directly from Satechi for $44.99, but if you enter discount code GIFTSATECHI from December 19 - 26 you'll get an extra 20% off.

