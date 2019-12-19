What you need to know
- Satechi has announced a new Apple Watch charger with a direct USB-C connection.
- It's compact, magnetic, and quite the looker.
- There's a detachable USB-C cable, too.
Accessory maker Satechi has announced a new magnetic Apple Watch charger that can be plugged directly into a USB-C port for charging. There's also a USB-C extender cable that can be used if needed.
The new charger really shows its worth when you remove that cable, though. That way you can plug it directly into any USB-C port, just like the one on the bottom of your iPad Pro. That might make it the most compact Apple Watch charger I've ever come across and the space gray color just adds to the look.
The USB-C Magnetic Charging Dock features a detachable USB-C cable, making it easy to carry and perfect for travel. Simply plug the dock into any powered Type-C device, like a tablet, to keep the Apple Watch powered up without the need for additional cables.
Satechi says that the charger is compatible with all sizes and models of Apple Watch, too.
The new Apple Watch charger can be bought directly from Satechi for $44.99, but if you enter discount code GIFTSATECHI from December 19 - 26 you'll get an extra 20% off.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Woolnut Leather Folio offers luxurious protection for your MacBook
Your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will be snug in this cozy and classy folio. With its vegetable-tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather exterior and soft natural wool interior, your MacBook will be protected in elegant style.
We have good news! Your iPhone can read an Iomega Jaz disk from 1996
Iomega Jaz disks. You remember them, right? If you have any in a drawer somewhere it turns out your iPhone can read them. Who knew?
A disabled ex-employee is suing Apple over claims of unfair dismissal
A former Apple retail employee is suing the company over claims it failed to properly support his disability.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.