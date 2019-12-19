Accessory maker Satechi has announced a new magnetic Apple Watch charger that can be plugged directly into a USB-C port for charging. There's also a USB-C extender cable that can be used if needed.

The new charger really shows its worth when you remove that cable, though. That way you can plug it directly into any USB-C port, just like the one on the bottom of your iPad Pro. That might make it the most compact Apple Watch charger I've ever come across and the space gray color just adds to the look.