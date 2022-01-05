What you need to know
- Satechi announces two new hubs of Mac users at CES 2022.
- USB-4 Multiport Adapter and the Pro Hub Max.
- No official release date yet, but you can sign up for email alerts.
Satechi has long been a great manufacturer of Apple accessories, and at CES 2022, they have announced two new products aimed to help people get the most out of their Macs. The Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and the Satechi Pro Hub Max.
Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI
The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI provides significant upgrades on bandwidth for video and data, meaning you can take advantage of fast transfer rates — up to 40Gbps. USB-4 is backward compatible with USB 3. and Thunderbolt 3 as well. Of course, the star of the adapter is that It offers 8K HDMI output with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. That will make any work, gaming, or anything else look so smooth and crisp.
Other ports included on the adapter include Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C with PD charging, USB-A with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds, and both microSD and SD card readers.
The Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI will be available soon at Satechi.net for $149.99, you can sign up for an email alert when the product goes live at Satechi.net.
Satechi Pro Hub Max
The Satechi Pro Hub Max is specifically designed for the MacBook Pro with M1 Pro or M1 Max. It offers a 4K HDMI port for dual display that supports up to 60Hz displays, so you can easily make a great workstation with plenty of screen real estate.
Additionally, the Pro Hub Max also features a microSD and SD card reader, a USB-A port, two USB-C ports, and an Ethernet port.
The Satechi Pro Hub Max will be available soon at Satechi.net for $99.99, you can sign up for an email alert when the product goes live at Satechi.net.
