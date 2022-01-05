Satechi has long been a great manufacturer of Apple accessories, and at CES 2022, they have announced two new products aimed to help people get the most out of their Macs. The Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI and the Satechi Pro Hub Max.

The USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI provides significant upgrades on bandwidth for video and data, meaning you can take advantage of fast transfer rates — up to 40Gbps. USB-4 is backward compatible with USB 3. and Thunderbolt 3 as well. Of course, the star of the adapter is that It offers 8K HDMI output with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. That will make any work, gaming, or anything else look so smooth and crisp.

Other ports included on the adapter include Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C with PD charging, USB-A with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds, and both microSD and SD card readers.

The Satechi USB-4 Multiport Adapter with 8K HDMI will be available soon at Satechi.net for $149.99, you can sign up for an email alert when the product goes live at Satechi.net.

Satechi Pro Hub Max