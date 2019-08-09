Enter the Satechi Bluetooth keyboard for Mac, which I have been using for several months every day. It's become my go-to keyboard to work with on all my devices due to its great battery life, full numeric keypad, and its beautifully Apple-like design.

For all the accessories you can buy for your Mac, MacBook, or iPad Pro, there's probably no accessory you would use more than a great keyboard. After all, the butterfly-switch keyboard on the MacBook line up is polarizing, to say the least — it's been known to have issues in the past — and the Magic Keyboard that comes with Apple's iMac isn't for everyone.

With a full numeric keypad, great typing feel, fantastic battery life, and wonderful aesthetic, the Satechi Bluetooth keyboard for Mac is a great keyboard for people who aren't happy with the butterfly-switch keyboard on their MacBook or the compact design of the Magic Keyboard.

The Satechi Bluetooth keyboard for Mac is specifically designed to be used with Mac. All the shortcuts and keys are programmed with Apple in mind, so all the function keys are shortcuts for Apple's operating systems. Here's a quick look at some important specs before I dive into my personal experience with the keyboard.

Satechi Bluetooth keyboard for Mac: What I like

I have used both the butterfly-switch keyboard on my MacBook Air and the Magic Keyboard with my iMac extensively, and while I never had a huge problem with either, typing on the Satechi Bluetooth keyboard for Mac feels better than both. While it's not a mechanical keyboard by any means, the keys do travel and give satisfying tactile feedback with each press of the keys. It's this response that is missing from the MacBook keyboard and the Magic Keyboard, and it really has made me more confident in typing— especially when I'm feverishly writing as fast as I can.

The space between the keys plays a big part in how comfortable the keyboards feel while typing. I find my Magic Keyboard to be a little too cramped to type super comfortably, not just because it's smaller, but because the keys are so close together. Of course, the keyboard from Satechi is physically bigger thanks to the included numeric keypad on the right side, and that's a welcome addition — it makes a huge difference to anyone who often has to type numbers on a regular basis.

The keys on the Satechi keyboard travel and offer fantastic tactile feedback with each keypress.

Satechi did a good job including some neat quality of life features into its Bluetooth Keyboard that seemed silly when I first opened the box, but now I have come to love. This keyboard can pair with up to three devices at once, meaning its easy to switch back-and-forth between your MacBook, iPad, and another device, but the keyboard includes keys that are specifically made to jump between connections. It made switching from devices a breeze and out of any Bluetooth keyboard I have used, the Satechi was definitely the fastest at switching between devices.

I also would be remiss if I didn't mention that Satechi threw in dedicated Cut, Copy, and Paste keys at the top of the keypad on the right-hand side. I use these keys every day more times than I can count, and while the old Command - C shortcut only takes an extra millisecond, I'm delighted to be able to copy and paste even faster than before.

Lastly, I'm super impressed with the performance of the battery on the Satechi Bluetooth Keyboard. It has a cited battery life of 80 hours of continuous work, and after a few months with it, I can tell you that it usually lasts me at least that much if not more! That's coming from a writer who spends most of his days (and nights) typing at his computer — which leads me to believe this keyboard could likely last the average person anywhere from 6-8 weeks on one charge. Plus, Satechi had the common sense to include USB-C charging to its Bluetooth Keyboard, so it charges up pretty quick, meaning you'll never have a lot of downtime due to the battery.

Satechi Bluetooth keyboard for Mac: What I don't like