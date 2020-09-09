What you need to know
- Satechi just announced the Quatro Wireless Power Bank.
- It'll wireless charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watch.
- It can charge all three at the same time if you don't mind using a cable.
Satechi just announced the Quatro Wireless Power Bank that's designed to charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches all at the same time. And it even manages to look stunning in the process.
While multiple device-charging isn't particularly new, charging an Apple Watch is something you don't normally see. Satechi offers that and charges your other stuff as well.
Compatible with the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 11, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 1-5, Satechi's Quatro Wireless Power Bank provides a sleek and modern power bank design to power favorited Apple devices. Featuring a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD and USB-A ports, the power bank allows users to recharge multiple devices all at once.
Importantly, the Apple Watch charger is built in, rather than repurposing the charger that Apple ships. That gives you added flexibility that not all chargers of this ilk can boast. Then there's USB-C PD output for charging up to 18W to round things out.
Eliminating the need for extra cables, Satechi's Quatro Wireless Power Bank is equipped with a built-in Apple Watch charger, to quickly juice the smartwatch at full speed. The rest of the power bank acts as a charging pad to conveniently power an iPhone or AirPods Wireless Charging Case. Featuring USB-C PD, the Quatro Wireless Power Bank can also charge an iPad Pro or fast charge an iPhone 11 with up to 18W of power input/output, and with the additional USB-A port users can share power with a friend.
The new Quatro Wireless Power Bank will be available from mid-October and will be priced at $99.99. Anyone pre-orderin through October 15 will save $20 by entering discount code QUATRO as well!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
