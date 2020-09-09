Satechi just announced the Quatro Wireless Power Bank that's designed to charge iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches all at the same time. And it even manages to look stunning in the process.

While multiple device-charging isn't particularly new, charging an Apple Watch is something you don't normally see. Satechi offers that and charges your other stuff as well.

Compatible with the latest iPad Pro, iPhone 11, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Series 1-5, Satechi's Quatro Wireless Power Bank provides a sleek and modern power bank design to power favorited Apple devices. Featuring a Qi wireless charger, built-in Apple Watch charger, USB-C PD and USB-A ports, the power bank allows users to recharge multiple devices all at once.

Importantly, the Apple Watch charger is built in, rather than repurposing the charger that Apple ships. That gives you added flexibility that not all chargers of this ilk can boast. Then there's USB-C PD output for charging up to 18W to round things out.