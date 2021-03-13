Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore (Left) ZenGrip Pro Tropical Edition, (Middle) ZenGrip Pro Ice Edition, (Right) ZenGrip Pro Slim.

I love my Nintendo Switch and have put thousands of hours into it. However, I gotta say I'm not a fan of how easily it makes my hands cramp up or how quickly it makes my pinky fingers go numb when playing in longer handheld mode sessions. In fact, shortly after getting my Switch, I began my search for the best Switch comfort grips to relieve this strain. After a few years, I've finally found the perfect solution in the form of the Satisfye ZenGrip Pro. I've been testing these babies out for a few weeks and they solve my hand complaints while providing a better design than other competitiors on the market. Plus, they come in different colors and come with extra accessories to make your Switch experience more convenient.

Ergonomic Switch grips ZenGrip Pro line Bottom line: The ZenGrip Pro is one of the best Switch grips on the market. It's ergonomic handholds prevent finger cramping while the slim design doesn't get in your way. Unlike some other grips, this one won't scratch your Switch. Many bundles even include hardshell carrying cases that can hold the grip and your Switch for safe transportation. Pros Provides ergonomic grips

Some come with compatible hard case

Slim design

Various colors

Sturdy materials that won't scratch Switch Cons Expensive $26 for Tropical Edition at Amazon

$48 for Slim Bundle at Amazon

$52 for Ice Edition Bundle at Satisfye

Satisfye ZenGrip Pro review What I like

I've tried several Switch grips in the course of the Nintendo Switch's lifespan and I've found many to be lacking. The ZenGrip Pro line are honestly the best things you'll find. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Smart design The ZenGrip Pro securely holds onto your Switch and easily allows you to remove it. Many other Switch grips are poorly designed and will scratch your console or will be incredibly difficult to remove. However, the ZenGrip Pro securely holds onto your Switch and lets you easily remove it whenever you want, without the risk of damaging the console. That's due to the shape of the plastic combined with the rubber nubs that protrude from the crooks and the frontside of the ZenGrip Pro. I Just press my Switch into position and it smoothly syncs into place. ZenGrip Pros come in a variety of colors making it easy to match the look of your Switch and Joy-Cons. For example, the blue and greenTropical Edition looks great with a limited edition Animal Crossing Switch, while the transparent Ice Edition looks great with my custom see-through ExtremeRate Switch shells.

If that wasn't enough, ZenGrip Pros are also lightweight and can double as a kickstand, making it easier to play multiplayer games on-the-go. I love the feel of the grips as they are perfectly suited to my adult hands, and the textured rubber material prevents it from slipping away. I especially love that the ZenGrip Pro isn't clunky. There are so many Switch grips out there that are just awkward or bulky, but that's not the case with these. Truth is, while testing I kind of forgot they were even attached to my Switch. They just feel right. Bundles & goodies Satisfye not only offers several different colored ZenGrip Pros but also provides a number of different bundles. Every Satisfye ZenGrip Pro comes with at least one pair of thumb pads that matches the color of the ZenGrip to really unify the look of your Switch. Before using thumb pads, I was skeptical of how helpful they'd be, but I've since learned that they give me more control of my characters during high stress moments, like during platformers or while playing competitive multiplayers. These pads are easy to install or remove whenever you want. Satisfye not only offers several different colored ZenGrip Pros, but also provides a number of different bundles. ZenGrip Pro Ice Edition Bundle

For example, the ZenGrip Pro Ice Edition comes with two pairs of thumb grips, a USB-A to USB-C cable, and a hardshell carrying case with a detachable over-the-should carrying strap. And this is a quality case too. There are two zippered storage spaces and slots for 19 Switch cartridges, not to mention plenty of space to fit your Switch and ZenGrip Pro. ZenGrip Pro Slim Bundle

If you want something less bulky, the ZenGrip Pro Slim Bundle also comes with a black thumb grips and a hardshell carrying case, but the case is significantly smaller than the Ice Edition's. This is due to the fact that there is no storage space. However, there are slots for 10 Switch cartridges and a rubber handle for easy transport. ZenGrip Pro Tropical Edition

Lastly, the ZenGrip Pro Tropical Edition comes with a pair of green thumb pads and a pair of blue thumbpads, but doesn't come with a case. There are actually two color options for the Tropical Edition: Blue with green highlights or Green with blue highlights. Satisfye ZenGrip Pro review What I don't like

There really isn't much to complain about when it comes to the ZenGrip Pro line of Switch accessories. My biggest problem with them is that they are kind of expensive, whether you're simply purchasing a Switch grip or are going for a bundle. That being said, these are the best Switch grips I've ever gotten my hands on, and those bundles come with some serious quality extras. You're really getting what you pay for here. As such, I still think it's worth the purchase to protect your hands from cramping. Satisfye ZenGrip Pro review Competition

If you're looking for a Switch accessory that will make your console easier to hold, there are other options on the market. HORI Split Pad Pro isn't so much an extra accessory as they are ergonomic alternatives to Joy-Cons. Slip them on either side of your Switch and you're good to go. The only downside is they don't have internal batteries and so only work when on the console. If you're also looking for Switch grips that can also prolong your console's battery life, you should check out the HyperX ChargePlay Clutch. It can be a lifesaver when you're on a long trip. Satisfye ZenGrip Pro review Should you buy it?

Yes, for the love of Nintendo, please do yourself a favor and get one of these Switch ZenGrips. It securely holds your Switch in place and gives your hands an ergonomic hold that lessens hand strain. Since they come in so many different colors, you can find an option that matches your Switch. Plus, many of them come with hardshell carrying cases that are made of quality materials and will make your Switch easier to safely transport. 5 out of 5 Really the only downside is that they are a little pricey, but considering how helpful they are and all of the extra goodies some of the packages comes with, I think this is a great deal. What are you waiting for?

Island getaway ZenGrip Pro Tropical Edition Match the Animal Crossing Switch With it's pastel blue and green this ZenGrip puts one in mind of the ocean and matches the look of the special edition Animal Crossing Switch console. The hand-shaped grips make it easier to hold the gaming system for long stretches. $26 at Amazon

Comfort and protection ZenGrip Pro Slim Bundle A classic look This simple ZenGrip Pro fits in the included Switch carrying case. This makes it more comfortable to hold your Switch in handheld mode and gives your console better protection when transporting it. $48 at Amazon