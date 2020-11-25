What you need to know
- Mujjo is offering iMore readers the chance to save 25% off everything it makes.
The folk at Mujjo already make some of my favorite iPhone cases and the only thing that's better than buying quality is to buy it at a discount. Right now Mujjo is offering discounts across its entire store, with 25% chopped off the price of everything the company makes.
Whether it's the iPhone 12 Pro Full Leather Case in a fetching tan color or a leather sleeve for your iPad, you'll save 25% by entering our special discount code. But remember, it's only for iMore readers, OK? Let's keep this one between us – you all deserve a little bit of love this year!
Speaking of that tan leather case, you can't tell me this doesn't sound like something you'd like wrapped around your iPhone!
We like to keep things simple, the slim profile is fully wrapped with our acclaimed full-grain leather – co-developed to create durable finishes that get more beautiful with wear – to offer protection from everyday knocks and bumps while adding a warmer and 'grippier' feel.
All that's needed to get this discount is to remember the code #imore25off during checkout. That code will work fine through the end of the month so make sure to get your order in before it's too late.
Good? Good! Head on over to the Mujjo website and get those orders in fast!
