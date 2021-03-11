Apple Pay Grocery Meal Plan Delivery Services MarchSource: Apple

  • Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion.
  • The promotion offers savings on Instacart, Hello Fresh, and Daily Harvest.

Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, and this one actually features offers from three separate brands.

The latest Apple Pay promotion is all about food and offers savings on a number of grocery and meal plan delivery services between today and March 17.

Use Apple Pay to subscribe and get exclusive offers on grocery and meal plan delivery services, through March 17.

The first promotion is with Instacart, a popular grocery delivery service. Apple's promotion offers new subscribers a two-month membership for free. Those who sign up for the offer will also get $5 off their first order when they use Apple Pay at checkout.

Get 2 months free of Instacart Express membership, plus $5 off your first order when you check out with Apple Pay.

You can sign up for the Instacart promotion here.

Instacart workerSource: Instacart

Apple is also launching a promotion with Hello Fresh, the popular meal plan delivery service. New customers can get 50% off their first box and 25% off the following three boxes that they order if they use the code APPLEPAY when checking out.

Get 50% off your first box and 25% off the following three boxes with code APPLEPAY.

You can sign up for the Hello Fresh promotion here.

Hello Fresh boxSource: Hello Fresh

Daily Harvest, another popular meal plan delivery service, is also part of the promotion. New customers can get $30 off their first box by using the code APPLEPAY at checkout.

Get $30 off your first box with code APPLEPAY.

You can sign up for the Daily Harvest promotion here.

Daily Harvest SmoothiesSource: Daily Harvest

Apple Pay users can still also take advantage of the last Apple Pay promotion with Bed Bath & Beyond. That promotion, which offers shoppers 10% back in rewards, runs through March 18.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.