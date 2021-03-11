What you need to know
- Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion.
- The promotion offers savings on Instacart, Hello Fresh, and Daily Harvest.
Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, and this one actually features offers from three separate brands.
The latest Apple Pay promotion is all about food and offers savings on a number of grocery and meal plan delivery services between today and March 17.
Use Apple Pay to subscribe and get exclusive offers on grocery and meal plan delivery services, through March 17.
The first promotion is with Instacart, a popular grocery delivery service. Apple's promotion offers new subscribers a two-month membership for free. Those who sign up for the offer will also get $5 off their first order when they use Apple Pay at checkout.
Get 2 months free of Instacart Express membership, plus $5 off your first order when you check out with Apple Pay.
You can sign up for the Instacart promotion here.
Apple is also launching a promotion with Hello Fresh, the popular meal plan delivery service. New customers can get 50% off their first box and 25% off the following three boxes that they order if they use the code APPLEPAY when checking out.
Get 50% off your first box and 25% off the following three boxes with code APPLEPAY.
You can sign up for the Hello Fresh promotion here.
Daily Harvest, another popular meal plan delivery service, is also part of the promotion. New customers can get $30 off their first box by using the code APPLEPAY at checkout.
Get $30 off your first box with code APPLEPAY.
You can sign up for the Daily Harvest promotion here.
Apple Pay users can still also take advantage of the last Apple Pay promotion with Bed Bath & Beyond. That promotion, which offers shoppers 10% back in rewards, runs through March 18.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Track your personal library with Book Track on iPhone and iPad
Keep tracak of all of your books with ease across all of your devices.
Space Gray HomePods are unavailable, but don't expect a product refresh
The Space Gray HomePod is currently unavailable in the United States.
Apple VR headset patent reveals detachable speaker unit for audio
A new Apple patent reveals how an Apple VR headset of the future could feature a detachable speaker unit that can be coupled to the headset to provide audio to the user.
Get 4K for your Mac with these great monitors
To get the most out of your Mac, you need a beautiful display. A 4K monitor is a huge step in the right direction. Here are the best 4K monitors for your Mac.