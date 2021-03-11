Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion, and this one actually features offers from three separate brands.

The latest Apple Pay promotion is all about food and offers savings on a number of grocery and meal plan delivery services between today and March 17.

Use Apple Pay to subscribe and get exclusive offers on grocery and meal plan delivery services, through March 17.

The first promotion is with Instacart, a popular grocery delivery service. Apple's promotion offers new subscribers a two-month membership for free. Those who sign up for the offer will also get $5 off their first order when they use Apple Pay at checkout.

Get 2 months free of Instacart Express membership, plus $5 off your first order when you check out with Apple Pay.

You can sign up for the Instacart promotion here.