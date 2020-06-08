Apple has been showing its support to the Black Lives Matter movement in a number of ways over the last few weeks, and a few new ones have popped up today.

At the beginning of the month, CEO Tim Cook penned a letter that talks about how Apple "must do more" to support the fight against racism in the country. The letter, which was originally released internally to employees, now sits at the top of Apple's website.

Earlier today, it was reported that Apple Maps has updated its map of Washington D.C. to correctly show Black Lives Matter Plaza, a portion of 16th Street which was renamed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. The map has also been photographed again to show the street art, which simply says "Black Lives Matter" in huge yellow lettering. The street, and the art, run towards the White House.

It has also been discovered that Apple is supporting the Black Lives Matter movement with Siri. Reported by AppleInsider, if users say "All Lives Matter" to Siri, the voice assistant will now caution you that it and the Black Lives Matter movement are different and prompt you to visit the Black Lives Matter website.

If you say "All Lives Matter" to Siri, she will respond with the following message:

"'All Lives Matter' is often used in response to the phrase 'Black Lives Matter', but it does not represent the same concerns. To learn more about the Black Lives Matter human rights movement, visit BlackLivesMatter.com."

We tried the phrase and, sure enough, got the prompt. Apple has not said if this update to Siri is live for all iPhone users, but it would be safe to assume that, if it is not yet, it will be very quick.