Security company Schlage has announced a new smart deadbolt that can be unlocked using Apple's home key feature, allowing people to keep their keys in the Wallet app alongside their Apple Pay cards. The new lock also includes full Apple HomeKit support, too.

Announced during CES 2022 and via press release, the new lock allows people to gain access to their homes using their iPhone or Apple Watch in a way that is about as futuristic as these things can get. And just like features including Apple Pay Express Transit, home keys don't require that an iPhone or Apple Watch be powered on in order to work.