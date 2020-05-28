Upgrading to a new iPhone can be an expensive endeavor, especially if you want one of the latest and greatest models. While the iPhone SE offers an affordable option, it doesn't have all of the features of its edge-to-edge counterparts.

Instead, why not can spend way less by going for a pre-owned device? Right now, Glyde is offering some big savings on iPhone XS and iPhone 11 devices so you can get one of the newest iPhones without breaking the bank.

Upgrade for less Premium Pre-Owned iPhone Models Glyde pre-owned devices go through 30+ functional tests, a comprehensive cosmetic inspection, and are backed by a 14-day money-back guarantee plus a 2-month warranty. There are a variety of the latest iPhone models available with prices from $540. Prices vary See at Glyde

Buying a used device might seem a little worrisone at first, but Glyde puts its 'Premium Pre-Owned' products through their paces before selling them to consumers. Its devices only get that Premium Pre-Owned label after going through over 30 functional tests and a comprehensive cosmetic inspection. Glyde is so confident you'll be satisfied with your device that they offer a 14-day money-back guarantee and a 2-month warranty in case any issues arise.

Some standout options inlude the iPhone XS Max which is avialable for as little as $539.99 — over half off its origianl retail price. A variety of colors and capacities are currently available so you can take your pick. Introduced in 2018, the iPhone XS Max features a 6.5-inch Super Retina edge-to-edge OLED display with Face ID, stainless steel and glass construction, and A12 Bionic processor. It has a dual rear camera set up for Portrait Mode photography and TrueDepth front-facing camera and sensor array for Portrait selfies and Animoji, too

For the most recent options, check out discounts on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models with 64GB unlocked devices down as low as $619.99. All the iPhone 11 devices have the same A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine. Each model also has a front 12MP TrueDepth camera, and 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide camera lenses on the back of each device.

Premium features on the iPhone 11 Pro include a telephoto lens on the back, a Super Retina XDR display, which is OLED and provides for better resolution and HDR video playback. The Pro model also includes an optical camera zoom up to 10x versus the 5x for the iPhone 11, and a slightly better battery.

Some specific configurations have already sold out and supples of the others are limited so you'll want to place an order before the handset you want sells out. Shipping is free.