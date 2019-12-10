Popular accessory maker Scosche has launched a new modular charging system for the iPhone, iPad Apple Watch, and your other Apple accessories. Reported by 9to5Mac, the BaseLynx Modular Charging System was teased back in January but has now found its official release as an Apple Store exclusive.

The system, as its title alludes to, allows you to piece together a custom-built charging solution to fit the devices that you own. If you have an iPhone and Apple Watch, you can purchase two pieces rather than having to buy something that charges an iPad and Mac as well. It's a great idea and one that Apple has decided to get exclusive selling rights to. The Apple Store's product description even recommends it as a charging solution for third party accessories as well.