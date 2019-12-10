What you need to know
- Scosche has launched a new modular charging system for the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch.
- The BaseLynx Modular Charging System is an Apple Store exclusive.
- Customers can purchase individual modules or a kit that includes a preset collection of modules.
Popular accessory maker Scosche has launched a new modular charging system for the iPhone, iPad Apple Watch, and your other Apple accessories. Reported by 9to5Mac, the BaseLynx Modular Charging System was teased back in January but has now found its official release as an Apple Store exclusive.
The system, as its title alludes to, allows you to piece together a custom-built charging solution to fit the devices that you own. If you have an iPhone and Apple Watch, you can purchase two pieces rather than having to buy something that charges an iPad and Mac as well. It's a great idea and one that Apple has decided to get exclusive selling rights to. The Apple Store's product description even recommends it as a charging solution for third party accessories as well.
Scosche's BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit contains essential modules for charging your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case. BaseLynx is a customizable, modular system that helps organize, charge, store, and display your iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, AirPods, portable gaming systems, and other electronic devices. Simply connect the modules in your preferred order, adding more as needed.
The pieces of the system range from a simple Qi charger for your iPhone or AirPods to a slated module to charge mutiple devices like an iPhone and iPad with a wired connection:
- Scosche BaseLynx Vertical Charging Station: $49.95
- Scosche BaseLynx Wireless Charging Pad: $49.95
- Scosche BaseLynx Watch Charger: $69.95
- Scosche BaseLynx EndCap Charger: $39.95
- Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit: $149.95
- Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit: $199.95
Some notable features include a vertical charging station that features a 18W USB-C Power Delivery connection as well as two 12W USB-A connections and the endcap charger which includes a 12W USB-A and 18W USB-C PD connection. The rest include the Qi or proprietary charging technology you would expect to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. Apple is selling everything as an individual module or in two starter kits. Everything is available today on the Apple Store website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
