What you need to know
- Scotland has released its 'Protect Scotland' contact tracing app.
- It's built on Apple and Google's exposure notification system.
- It can alert you if you've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 but can't see any of your data or location.
NHS Scotland has today released its Protect Scotland contact tracing app to the public.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the app's release this morning in a Tweet stating:
There's a new way to help fight COVID in Scotland. 'Protect Scotland' - our confidential contact tracing app - will anonymously notify app users you've been in close contact with, should you test positive. Please download, and let's all protect Scotland
The app is built on Apple and Google's exposure notification API and uses Bluetooth handshakes to determine if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If one of the people you've been in contact with registers a positive test, you'll get an alert.
FAQ: What is the Google-Apple COVID-19 (coronavirus) Exposure Notifications system?
From the protect.scot website:
Using Bluetooth, the app will exchange anonymous, encrypted, random codes with other mobile phones with the Protect Scotland app installed. You do not need to have a WiFi connection and the app uses a very small amount of your mobile phone data, but you do need to keep Bluetooth switched on.
The app is available on Android (6.0 and later) and iOS (13.5) or later. The app does not collect any personal information from users such as name, age, address, or phone number. It cannot track your location nor be used to check if you are self-isolating. The system uses random device identifiers to register contacts between devices, and that information is stored locally on your phone, rather than a server. It cannot see any of your contact information in your phone, nor can it reveal the identity of anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
You can read a full explanation of how the app works, and how it protects your data on the protect.scot. website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Mint Mobile rolls out an unlimited plan for only $30 per month
Mint Mobile has rolled out a new unlimited plan that costs just $30 per month. It gives you unlimited callling and texting, along with 35GB of high-speed data.
Apple's Safari Technology Preview 113 Update Is Now Available For Download
Apple has released its latest Safari Technology Preview with bug fixes galore. Go download it now.
Six years ago Apple and U2 upset people by giving them something for free
Six years ago today we were all watching Tim Cook and Bono awkwardly touch fingers on stage. And we still don't know why.
Matte screen protectors to reduce glare and eye strain for the 27-inch iMac
Screen protectors for iMacs are a lot more advanced than their smaller iPhone counterparts, now providing blue-light blocking and privacy screening at the same time. Find yours on this list.