What you need to know
- ScreenKit has been updated to add Christmas icons, widgets, and more.
- ScreenKit is an app that makes it easier to customize Home screens. -.
ScreenKit is an app that helps people customize their Home screens and now it's been updated to include more than 20 new Christmas icon packs, more than 25 new Christmas widgets, and more.
Designed to make it easy to create custom Home screens with new icons, wallpapers, and widgets, ScreenKit has had its big Christmas update and you'll be the envy of the town when everyone sees your creation. ScreenKit is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does — and now it's got its Christmas hat on.
With the addition of Christmas content, ScreenKit now boasts more than 5,000 different icons, more than 500 widgets, and much more. The custom icon creator and editor help you find the perfect icon for your aesthetic as well. Prefer to just pick a theme and go? The One-click installer handles it all for you!
ScreenKit app is the #1 choice to customize your iPhone homescreen with aesthetic themes, icons & widgets! It helps make your app icons, backgrounds & widgets look aesthetic AF! With over 3 Million users raving about ScreenKit & 10,000+ 5 star reviews, our trendy app icon kits and widgets are a crowd pleaser.
Carefully select various themes from the best app for customizing your home screen design with icons and wallpapers. Use our colorful widgets including Date, Clock, Calendar, Bible, Motivation, Battery, Countdown Widgets, 500+ Photo Widgets, change the background colors, decorations & much more.
You can learn more about how ScreenKit works and take advantage of the iOS 15 updates over on the app's website. ScreenKit can be downloaded from the App Store for free, with in-app purchases unlocking content like Christmas packs. There's even an App Store special event underway, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
WhatsApp testing cryptocurrency payments through Novi
WhatsApp is now testing cryptocurrency payments through Novi, which will users send and receive money through their messages.
Apple VR headset to feature 3D sensing cameras for hand tracking, says Kuo
A new report says Apple's rumored AR/VR headset will have 3D sensors that can track hand movements.
Apple TV+ has renewed sci-fi show 'Invasion' for a second season
Apple TV+ has announced that a second season of hit sci-fi show Invasion has been signed for a second season days before the first season comes to a close.
Enjoy your Switch OLED audio better with these wireless headsets
The Nintendo Switch OLED is a very portable device, so it's nice being able to listen to your game audio with a wireless headset. Here are the very best options out there.