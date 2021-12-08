ScreenKit is an app that helps people customize their Home screens and now it's been updated to include more than 20 new Christmas icon packs, more than 25 new Christmas widgets, and more.

Designed to make it easy to create custom Home screens with new icons, wallpapers, and widgets, ScreenKit has had its big Christmas update and you'll be the envy of the town when everyone sees your creation. ScreenKit is one of the best iPhone apps at what it does — and now it's got its Christmas hat on.

With the addition of Christmas content, ScreenKit now boasts more than 5,000 different icons, more than 500 widgets, and much more. The custom icon creator and editor help you find the perfect icon for your aesthetic as well. Prefer to just pick a theme and go? The One-click installer handles it all for you!