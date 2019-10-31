What you need to know
- Screenshots reportedly reveal the setup process for Apple's 'AirTags'.
- They also appear to show a refreshed version of the 'Find My' app.
- They seem to refer to the AirTags by their codename, B389.
A report from MacRumors seems to show screenshots of a refreshed 'Find My' app for iOS and the setup up process for Apple's rumored 'AirTags.'
Just two days ago it was reported that Apple had been granted a trademark for the name "AirTag." This latest report states:
We have additional AirTags screenshots to share today, sent in by a MacRumors reader. The updated images are similar to images that we found in an early version of iOS 13 back in September, but with some updates that are more in line with the current look of the Find My app. Both screenshots depict an updated Find My app with a bar at the bottom for "People," "Devices," "Items," and "Me." The earlier screenshots that we saw didn't have the "Me" option in the bottom bar, suggesting Apple was still in the process of refining the look of the app.
The placeholder suitcase emoji that was used in the original screenshot has also now been updated with a backpack emoji.
The screenshots (above) show the updated Find My app with the new "Me" tab at the bottom. Below, another screenshot appears to depict the AirTag setup process, which looks largely similar to the connection screen for bluetooth devices such as headphones.
Whilst we can't say for certain that this is real, we have seen previous information from within iOS 13.2 seemingly confirming the existence of AirTags.
For some time it has been rumored that Apple is working on a Tile-like tracker device for use with iOS. With that being said, we have no exact confirmation of when the AirTags will be released. Their very existence it seems is now certain. Perhaps Apple will spring them on us with a press release, like it did with AirPods Pro.
