After six months using the TITAN Evo, I can happily report that this is the finest gaming chair I have ever had the pleasure of using, and would recommend this to absolutely anyone as a strong investment in their gaming setup. As a long-time user of the 2020 Omega chair, I was thrilled to find out that Secretlab had combined it with its Titan chair to create the 2022 TITAN Evo. The new chair is truly the best of both worlds, and now boasts even more customization than before. The new TITAN Evo is wider and more comfortable and comes with cool new features like CloudSwap armrests and a magnetic pillow for your head. It also boasts a ton of different fabric and leather color options, and while the price might be a lot, you'll have this chair for a long time and won't regret the purchase.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Bottom line: A truly remarkable gaming chair, with a price to match. The Good Big upgrade on 2020

Very comfortable and supportive

CloudSwap armrests with three options

Lots of different colors and materials

God-tier magnetic pillow The Bad Expensive

Lumbar support less comfortable than the old pillow

Expensive accessory add-ons. $499 at Secretlab

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022: Price and availability

Secretlab's TITAN Evo 2022 is available at Secretlab.com in many countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK. Prices start at $499 for the NEO Hybrid Leatherette. The SoftWeave (pictured and reviewed here) is a little extra at $519, and the premium NAPA leather is $949. There is a multitude of different designs and colors depending on your style preference. Secretlab's Technogel Armrests that work with the CloudSwap armrests can be added for $69. There's also a lumbar support pillow sold separately for $79. Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022: What I like

I'd had Secretlab's 2020 OMEGA chair for well over a year, and I'm happy to report that a lot has changed for the better. The 2022 Series Secretlab has combined its OMEGA and TITAN chairs into one model. It's slightly wider and larger than the previous model, making for a more comfortable and spacious experience. The new TITAN Evo comes with a 4-way adjustable lumbar support built into the chair itself and can be adjusted for height and depth for maximum comfort. The armrests are swappable thanks to CloudSwap technology, and Secretlab was kind enough to let me try some very cool Technogel Armrests. They just pop into place with magnets and be changed in an instant. I've also been using Secretlab's newer Plushcell Memory Foam Armrests. Both of these add-ons are a paid upgrade to the chair, but both are decidedly more comfortable than the stock armrests that come with the chair as standard. Having used both, I'd have to recommend the Memory Foam in terms of comfort and feel. The Technogel armrests have a sleeker design and really help to keep you cool when you're gaming at a high intensity, however I found that after a while the PU coating does start to wrinkle a little bit. Magnets are also deployed in the headrest, truthfully one of my favorite upgrades. The headrest is no longer attached by elastic but held by a very sturdy magnet in whatever position you need. The headrest also has a lower profile than the previous one, which is again more comfortable.

The only thing I can say about the TITAN Evo is that it is the nicest and most comfortable chair I've ever sat in.

Plenty of what I loved about the old chair remains. The build quality of Secretlab's remains unrivaled when it comes to gaming office accessories. The combination of aluminum, premium plastics, and, in my case, SoftWeave fabric makes this chair a true one-of-a-kind experience. I also found this model a little easier to put together than my last one, although that might just be down to experience. The TITAN also has a vast array of configurations, so you can sit in any position. The back will lie almost flat with 165 degrees of incline, and you can also lean back the entire chair for more laid-back gaming sessions. The levers that control these feel much sturdier and more effective than in the old model, and Secretlab has also shortened the hydraulics, so the smaller versions of its chair suit more people. The only thing I can say about the TITAN Evo is that it is the nicest and most comfortable chair I've ever sat in. The materials are all of stunning quality, and I've experienced almost no fatigue despite the fact I spent a lot of time sitting down. Thanks to the headrest, adjustable armrest, adjustable backrest, and very comfortable foam, this chair is really just a dream when it comes to premium comfort. The website even has a sizing guide to make sure you pick the perfect-sized chair for your height and weight. The TITAN Evo is also really customizable; it comes in three sizes and three types of upholstery. The NEO Hybrid Leatherette from my old chair is very comfortable, and the SoftWeave in my new one was a pleasant surprise in terms of quality feel and comfort. I've also noticed that overheating while sitting is much less of a problem with the more breathable technology. Secretlab also has a very premium NAPA Leather, although this is much more expensive than the regular models. There are eight different SoftWeave colors, including the pictured Cookies and Cream. There's a staggering 34 leather variants, including special editions for multiple Esports teams, games like Cyberpunk 2077, and even Game of Thrones. Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022: What I don't like

In truth, I don't really have anything bad to say about the TITAN Evo. My only minor gripe is that I really liked the lumbar pillow that came with the old chair, and the new lumbar support that's built-in was a bit of an adjustment. The 2022 version has a Lumbar Pillow Pro that you can tack on, but it costs $79. The new pillow is designed to complement the built-in lumbar support, so it has a much lower profile. Having used this for a good while, I can confirm that the Lumbar pillow is very comfortable, and looks and feels tremendous, but it's also expensive. Like all hefty gaming chairs, the TITAN Evo is a bit of a hassle to put together. It requires two people, but the chair has all the prerequisite tools you need to get the job done. Even Secretlab's included toolkit and custom screwdriver deserve credit; that thing is awesome, and the reward for your hard work is a very solid gaming chair. The new pillow is designed to complement the built-in lumbar support The main drawback to all of this luxury is the price. Secretlab's chair will run you north of $499 in the U.S. and £399 in the UK. The CloudSwap Technogel armrests alone are an extra $69/£55. The premium NAPA leather version I alluded to earlier costs $949. The Secretlab TITAN Evo is very expensive and will definitely give users pause for thought before buying. I can happily report that the TITAN Evo is hands-down the best gaming chair you're ever going to buy and will likely last you a decade or longer. There are some cool upgrades if you own a 2020 version, but I honestly can't see too many people making the jump purely based on the price. I think the whole package justifies the price, given the premium and how long you'll be using this chair. But I'd love to see Secretlab just be a tad more generous with the pricing, especially with some bundled accessories, even if it's just the cleaning spray or some wipes! Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022: Competition

There is a lot of choice when it comes to the best gaming chairs such as the AndaSeat Dark Demon or the AndaSeat T-Compact Gaming Chair. AndaSeat's chairs are big heavy-duty gaming chairs, much like Secretlabs. However, they are less premium and much more rugged. The leather is tougher, and so these chairs are great for houses with pets or kids. Secretlab offers more refined luxury, and I would be worried about wear and tear in a house with animals or children. If you aren't interested in the gaming aesthetic and want something different for the workplace, try our best ergonomic office chairs 2021 roundup. Secretlab's TITAN Evo 2022 is a gamers chair first and foremost, it is truly an excellent choice for the office too, but the overt gamer aesthetic might put some folk off. Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You're a heavy gamer

You want lots of premium comfort

You have a large budget

You need a gaming chair to suit your aesthetic You shouldn't buy this if... You have pets or kids that might damage the fabric

You need a subtle chair for the office

You're on a budget The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is a great gaming chair for anyone who wants premium comfort for a gaming setup or an elite office chair. 5 out of 5 The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 packs all of the same premium build quality and performance as the old one, which some excellent new features and design changes make it Secretlab's best offering yet. It is expensive, and people will seriously consider the price when buying one, but I'd say it's worth it for a chair you'll have for a long time.