Only a few hours left to get $100 of this kawaii Cyber Monday gaming chair deal
Game in style.
When I started to lay out my gaming space, one of the very last things I thought of was my gaming chair yet it is probably the thing I'm most thankful to have put money into. The difference between a good night's gaming and a bad night's gaming is almost always on my comfort level and, with Cyber Monday over in just a few hours, now is the perfect time to pick yourself up a brand new gaming chair.
Where to find the best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals
- Amazon – Tons of reduced gaming chairs
- Best Buy – Incredible savings on gaming chairs
- Target – Big reductions on gaming chairs
Pretty in Pink
AutoFull C2 Pink Bunny Gaming Chair|
$329.99 $221.99 at Amazon
The AutoFull C2 Pink Bunny gaming chair is so cute that it even has its own bunny ears. Coated in pink and white, it's perfect for a cute setup but also benefits from high quality PU leather and lumbar support. The seat cushion and arm rests are also quite soft — conducive to hours of gaming.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
- Gaming laptop deals: Dell | Walmart | Lenovo | Best Buy | HP | Amazon | Razer
- Gaming PC deals: Dell | Walmart | Lenovo | Best Buy | HP | Amazon
Some alternatives
If pretty pink isn't really your color, we have picked out a range of other options below, all sorted to different price ranges and tastes.
Homall Gaming Chair|
$123.34 $99.99 at Amazon
At a very reasonable $99.99, the Hommall Gaming Chair comes with a striking Black and White theme and everything you expect from a modern gaming chair like extra cushions for back and head support, as well as lumbar support.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Dowinx Gaming Chair|
$249.99
As well as looking great and coming in at a discount, the Dowinx gaming chair has an impressive built-in footrest, allowing you to more easily pop your feet up. Given the lumbar supporting back and curved armrests, you can lean back fully whilst being supported by the entirety of the chair.
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Andaseat Kaiser 3|
$499.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Andaseat is one of those brands that rarely see huge discounts just because of how high quality their build design is. Our friends over at Windows Central gave this chair 5 stars, saying "The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is an excellent gaming chair that's easy to recommend'
Price Check: N/A at Best Buy | N/A at Target
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Daryl Baxter