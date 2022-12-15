Secretlab Omega 2020 review - still incredible

While it's not for people of all shapes and sizes if the chair fits then to the ball you shall go. And it is a comfy ball.

Why you can trust iMore Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Secretlab's chairs are well known for being absolutely phenomenal. The Titan Evo 2022 is one of iMore’s highest-rated products, with high praise given to comfort, build quality, and looks. The Omega 2020 may not be the newest in the Secret Lab stable, but it's still an incredible chair that can be had for quite a bit less money than other chairs in the line.

I’ve been testing the Secret Lab Omega 2020 for quite some time now, and my rear end and back can both tell you that it’s a fantastic option if you’re looking for a top-of-the-line gaming chair for a little less than you might pay otherwise. Over the Holiday season, this chair has also seen more price drops, so it’s well worth heading over to Secret Lab’s website and taking a look at the 2020 family.

Secretlab Omega 2020: Price and availability

You can head on over to Secretlab's website (opens in new tab) to find yourself the perfect Omega 2020. There are some options that are out of stock, like the standard SoftWeave versions, but there are plenty of cool designs to choose from in the PRIME 2.0 PU leather.

The chair starts at $389 for some of the esports versions, and you'll pay a little more for some of the character chairs. The chair that was reviewed is priced at $459.

Secretlab Omega 2020: Looks and build

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

The Omega looks like a racing seat. A properly bucketed chair that drips with that gamer style, it’s almost like it’s been pulled from a very expensive sports car and plonked on a desk chair stand. It comes in a couple of finishes in the form of PRIME 2.0 PU leather or more premium Napa leather, although the latter comes at a higher price. There are also some really cool designs you can grab, with League of Legends, World of Warcraft, and even designs based on your favorite Esports teams.

The Omega in question here is decorated in the K/DA All-Out colorway, and it looks pretty fab. There’s glittering silver stitching all over the chair, embroidered into shimmering holographic PU that looks absolutely incredible. Can you see it when you’re sitting on it? No. But every time you go to get a drink or you walk past your battle station you’ll see it and smile. The quality of these designs is very good, and I can imagine that the stitching and inlays will last a good long time.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

Materials are equally impressive. The PU that the chair is covered in is soft and comfortable and feels more like leather than most plastic alternatives I’ve laid my fingers on. It feels durable, and perhaps most importantly for those of us who like a glass of juice at our desks, it’s easy to clean too.

The metal of the wheeled stand is very solid, and the wheels underneath are smooth and agile. Moving the chair around on them is easy, and the whole stand feels phenomenally well-built - even if it was put together by me.

Secretlab Omega 2020: Ease of use

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

On that point, putting the chair together was simple in concept, but a little tricky in execution. It’s by no means impossible - but you’ll want to make sure there’s someone around that can help you out.

It’s tricky because all the bits are reasonably big and bulky. The tools that come in the box are excellent, and once you’ve got everything where it needs to be, screwing it together is really a doddle. It’s holding things in place that’s difficult, even with two people. Once it’s all put together, however, using the chair is extremely easy.

once you’ve got everything where it needs to be, screwing it together is really a doddle

There are two levers that tilt the chair and raise and lower the hydraulic stem that sits directly under the seat. One lever unlocks a mechanism that means the whole chair can swing back, somehow still staying stood up on the wide wheelbase. The other lever raises and lowers the chair so that people of different heights can be accounted for. I found both of these extremely easy to use, although you have to be sure not be leaning back when you unlock the tilt function lest you wish for a surprise as you lurch backward.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

Sending you backward further still is the little lever on the right side of the chair base itself - imagine where your car seat's recline lever is, and you’ll find the exact same on the Secret Lab Omega. Pull the lever and the backrest of the seat swings backward, reclining backward even more degrees, effectively letting you completely recline in the chair. Is this necessary? No. Will I ever use it more than once? Also no. Is it really cool? Yes. Very.

The armrests are equally cool and easy to use, with many directions of travel. A lovely metal lever under each makes the rest rise and lower, so that you can match it to the height of your desk. There’s also a little button that lets you rotate the rest slightly in either direction, with a satisfying ‘clunk’. Under the armrest on the inside of the chair is another button that you can use to bring the armrest closer to you, and further away if you need more space. All of these buttons and levers feel great to use, and they function perfectly too, with each movement feeling useful, and more importantly, imminently useable.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

While there are an incredible number of options available at your fingertips when you’re using the chair, none of them feel overwhelming. You soon learn what each lever or button does, and you won’t find yourself looking to raise the chair only to swing yourself backward by accident. Those functions are all very smooth too, and they feel phenomenally well-built. While I may not be using the ridiculous amount of tilt available, having so much just means it's easier to dial in my most comfortable position.

Secretlab Omega 2020: Comfort and accessories

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

In the box, there are a range of extras that make the chair more comfortable. Firstly is the head cushion, which slips over the chair's headrest with surprisingly effective elastic straps. You can slide the cushion to your preferred height so that you can keep your neck comfy while you’re sitting down. The cushion is soft, but firm enough that it doesn’t instantly give way the moment you put pressure on it. Supportive and comfortable are the operative words here.

Then, there’s the lumbar support cushion that also comes in the box. It's another slab of memory foam and it is fantastic. It’s perfectly spongy, but, like the neck cushion, firm enough to be supportive. There’s no way to fix it to the chair, but it’s kept in place by your back when you’re sitting in the chair. While it’s a little annoying to get into place, it also means it's endlessly adjustable - which is always helpful.

Supportive and comfortable are the operative words here

All these bits that come in the box, in addition to the endless amounts of customization, make the Omega supremely comfortable. There’s plenty of support provided by the severe bucketing, and the adjustment means that almost anyone can get comfortable.

I say almost because for some it may not work quite so well. If you’re taller, for example, it may not be perfect. The backrest is tall, but not enough to reach the right point in the neck for those that are blessed in the height department. At its highest point, the chair might not go high enough to relieve pressure on your legs, and you might feel a little cramped.

Equally, if you are slightly heavier set, then you might struggle a little. I do - I find the bucketing in the seat portion of the chair to be a little too much for my generous thighs, and over the course of the day the stiff padding digs into my legs. For those of average height and girth, the Omega is likely going to be pretty much perfect - but for some of us, the larger Titan will be better.

(Image credit: Tammy Rogers/ iMore)

Secretlab Omega 2020: Things I didn’t like

There’s really not much here to not like in all honesty. It’s a slight bother to put together, with heavy parts that while you can assemble solo, really require help, and slipping the screws into their holes can be tricky. Really though, that's nitpicking, because construction is, for the most part, straightforward and easy to follow on the excellent instructions.

Price is perhaps the biggest bugbear that you might find here. While it has a relatively high price compared to some budget offerings, it competes with a number of less accomplished options that don't have the same build or features. At $459 for the version I have here, you're getting one of the best desk chairs out there for the price, with a cool custom design embroidered into it - but if that's just too much to spend, then you'll have to look elsewhere.

The armrests are a little wiggly, but that comes with their incredible amount of adjustability. All in all, while there are small technical niggles, nothing sticks out as egregiously problematic - if you buy this chair, you’ll be very very happy with it.

Competition

Most of the competition for the Omega 2020 comes from Secretlab itself. There’s the Titan 2020 which is a little bigger, wider, and more expensive, and then there’s the Titan Evo 2022 which comes in a few different sizes. With latest version, the Titan Evo 2022, you’ll pay a great deal more, but you’ll also get a chair that blends the strongest points of the Titan 2020 and the Omega 2020 into one neat package. If you want to save some money, however, the Omega is the way to go. As said before however, if you're a little bigger, then one of the bigger Titan Evo 2022 models or the Titan 2020 are the best options.

(Image credit: Stephen Warwick)

The offerings from AndaSeat are equally tempting competition, and in our review, we rated them very highly. AndaSeat actually used to make racing seats for cars, so that may sway you in their favor - although for my money, and the fact that there are loads more designs and finishes, I’d go for the Secretlab Omega 2020 over something like the AndaSeat Dark Demon or similar.

There’s also Boulies Master Series which we recently reviewed, scoring it very highly. It comes in at a slightly lower price point, and has many of the same features as the Omega to boot. In the long run, however, that extra you’ll pay for the Secretlab goes towards a more comfortable seat cushion and more premium build and materials. It’s definitely worth the extra.

(Image credit: Rebecca Spear / iMore)

Should you buy the Omega 2020?

You should buy the Secretlab Omega 2020 if:

You're of average height and build.

You like the Secretlab aesthetic but don't want to spend loads.

You like severely bucketed seat cushions.

You shouldn't buy the Secretlab Omega 2020 if:

You want a cheap gaming chair.

You are on the taller or larger side.

Secretlab Omega 2020: The bottom line

As if we didn’t love Secretlab enough already, the Omega 2020 simply makes them glow a little more in our eyes. It’s super well built, comfortable, and stylish (particularly if you’re into Kpop bands based on League of Legends characters). It is slightly more expensive than some, but its the perfect way to join the Secretlab fold.

Sure, you can spend a little less and get something like the Boulies Master Series or one of the Anda Seat family, but the extra cushions and improved build are well worth the extra. Just remember that it might not be quite as good for you if you’re tall or slightly wider - something like the Titan 2020 or the Titan 2022 may be more your style.

Secretlab Omega 2020 $374 (opens in new tab) at Secretlab (opens in new tab) $569 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) It may not be this year's hottest chair, but the Secretlab Omega 2022 is still one of the best desk chairs that money can be - and because it's a part of Secretlab's classic range, you can bag a discount too.