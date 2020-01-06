Sengled, the popular smart home accessory company known for its affordable lighting solutions, has announced at CES 2020 that it is adding support for Apple's HomeKit platform. HomeKit Support is enabled with the release of an upgraded 3rd generation Sengled Smart Hub, allowing users to integrate their lighting with automations, scenes, and Siri.

The Sengled Smart Hub utilizes ZigBee wireless connectivity, which offers fast and reliable connections without adding additional accessories to your home Wi-Fi network. The updated hub can support up to 64 lights and accessories, and also supports Amazon's Alexa and the google Assistant.

Sengled has also introduced a filament style smart bulb in the standard A19 form factor, a first for the company. The new filament bulb provides a warm glow, with a non-adjustable color temperature of 2100K, giving it the classic light bulb styling.

An updated smart plug has also been announced, enabling users to remotely control connected devices. The plug will also provide energy monitoring in the Sengled Home app, allowing users to track how much power their appliances are consuming.

Sengled's Home app is getting an upgrade to include expanded scheduling functionality, and a streamlined voice assistant experience. The app will also include new six new lighting effects for its bulbs, including color cycling, and holiday themed presets.

Sengled's HomeKit compatible smart hub will retail for $29.99 with additional accessories starting at $19.99. An exact release date has not been provided as of yet by the company.