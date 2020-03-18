What you need to know
- Sengled has provided a complete list of accessories that support Apple's HomeKit.
- Updated hub released last month marked Sengled's HomeKit debut.
- A total of 13 HomeKit compatible accessories are available now.
Sengled, which made its HomeKit debut early last month with the release of an updated smart hub, has revealed which of its current products work with Apple's smart home platform. At the time of its release, the updated hub and marketing materials only mentioned compatibility with the company's smart light bulbs, which left many wondering if other accessories in the lineup would also be exposed to HomeKit.
After reaching out to the company, we can now confirm that the HomeKit enabled hub supports more than just light bulbs, with a total of 13 compatible accessories all of which are currently available. These accessories include a window/door sensor, a smart plug, and a light strip, all of which provide some much needed options for HomeKit fans. Here's the complete list:
- Sengled Smart LED Touch White A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Tunable White A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Soft White A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Daylight A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Soft White BR30 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Extra Bright Soft White A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Extra Bright Daylight A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Multicolor A19 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Multicolor BR30 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor PAR38 Bulb
- Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Light Strip
- Sengled Smart Window & Door Sensor
- Sengled Smart Plug
Sengled's accessories communicate with the company's HomeKit hub via ZigBee, which is typically known for fast response times and high levels of reliability. Despite the hub requirement, Sengled's product line is notable for its affordable prices, which is certainly welcome in HomeKit land with pricing starting at just $10 for light bulbs.
Smart lighting and more
Sengled Smart Hub
HomeKit enabled
Sengled's newest Smart Hub brings HomeKit support to the company's cost effective line of ZigBee accessories. Simply plug this hub into your router, and connect to HomeKit with the Sengled app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
