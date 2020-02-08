What you need to know
- Sengled's newest smart hub adds support for HomeKit.
- Hub supports up to 64 accessories, such as light bulbs.
- Updated Smart Hub is now available on Amazon for $29.99.
Sengled's HomeKit enabled Smart Hub, first introduced last month at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, is now available for purchase on Amazon. The updated hub bridges the company's line of low cost ZigBee wireless lighting accessories with Apple's smart home platform, giving users a way to control their bulbs with Siri, automations, and scenes.
The latest Sengled Smart Hub looks pretty much the exact same as Sengled's current non-HomeKit hub, but it carries a new model number, E39-G8C. A total of 64 accessories can be added to the hub through the Sengled Home app, although the exact accessories that will actually be available to HomeKit is not yet currently known.
Sengled currently offers a wide range of smart light bulbs, as well as light strips, a smart plug, door/window sensor, and a wireless remote. In addition to HomeKit, the Sengled Smart Hub supports Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. The company also plans to release smart filament LED light bulbs as well later this year.
Smart lighting
Sengled Smart Hub
HomeKit enabled
Sengled's newest Smart Hub brings HomeKit support to the company's cost effective line of smart lighting. Simply plug this hub into your router, and connect to HomeKit with the Sengled app.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is right to slow down older iPhones, here's why
Yes, Apple slows down its iPhones, but the alternative is much worse.
Foxconn told it cannot reopen its factories by Chinese authorities
Local authorities have called off Foxconn's plan to reopen its factories in Shenzhen over fears they could be a hotbed for spreading the coronavirus.
Twitter down for you? You're not alone. (Updated)
If you're having problems with Twitter today, you're not alone. The social media service is experiencing problems this afternoon, preventing people from sending new tweets and others from refreshing their timelines.
Not sold on Philips Hue light strips? Try these instead
Philips Hue may offer one of the best smart lighting systems on the market, but its smart light strip has some worthwhile competitors. Here's a look at the best alternatives to Philips Hue light strips!