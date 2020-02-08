Sengled's HomeKit enabled Smart Hub, first introduced last month at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, is now available for purchase on Amazon . The updated hub bridges the company's line of low cost ZigBee wireless lighting accessories with Apple's smart home platform, giving users a way to control their bulbs with Siri, automations, and scenes.

The latest Sengled Smart Hub looks pretty much the exact same as Sengled's current non-HomeKit hub, but it carries a new model number, E39-G8C. A total of 64 accessories can be added to the hub through the Sengled Home app, although the exact accessories that will actually be available to HomeKit is not yet currently known.

Sengled currently offers a wide range of smart light bulbs, as well as light strips, a smart plug, door/window sensor, and a wireless remote. In addition to HomeKit, the Sengled Smart Hub supports Amazon's Alexa, and the Google Assistant. The company also plans to release smart filament LED light bulbs as well later this year.