Serato has updated DJ Pro and DJ Lite to include macOS Catalina compatibility. As noted by The Verge both the paid and free version of Serato's software are now fully compatible with the new Music app in Catalina.

With the end of iTunes, Apple took away support for XML files on macOS, much to the annoyance of DJs everywhere, many of whom use software that rely on these files to play music.

The new Serato updates will also allow Music libraries to be automatically loaded in DJ Pro and Lite, so users won't have to manually export these. Serato has also update Serato Studio for Catalina. However, users will have to wait a while longer for full Catalina support across the Serato software range, according to the report: