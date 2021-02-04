What you need to know
- Serif has updated its Affinity suite of apps with new features and improvements in 1.9.
Serif has updated its suite of Affinity apps, bringing improvements and new features in version 1.9
In a release the company stated:
The Affinity apps go from strength to strength with the launch today of version 1.9, bringing new features and significant further improvements.
Ashley Hewson, Managing Director of Affinity developer Serif, says: "After another year which saw record numbers of people switching to Affinity, it's exciting to start 2021 with yet another major free update.
"We're introducing more tools and functions which will enable artists, designers, photographers and editors with even the most complex workflows to take advantage of the speed and power of Affinity."
Affinity Designer has a new contour tool, as well as the ability to place linked images and resources. Affinity Publisher gets faster IDML import and a new Package feature to allow users to bundle all of the image and font resources from a project into a folder. Placed PDFs can now be set to pass through, and users can also integrate text and image links into a document using an external data store thanks to a new data merge feature.
Affinity Photo now lets users add liquify adjustments as live, maskable layers, and also receivers improvements to its RAW engine, new linked layer functionality, and more.
Serif's Affinity suite was one of the first to get support for Apple silicon and the M1 Mac lineup.
Affinity Photo
This photo editor delivers a professional level of tools and options without needing a subscription.
Affinity Designer
This graphic design program allows you to edit vector and raster designs and doesn't require a subscription.
Affinity Publisher
This publication app can link with Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer, so you don't have to jump between apps.
