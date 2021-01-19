What you need to know
- Serif is offering its Affinity suite of apps to creators free for 90 days.
- You can also get 50% off if you decide to buy any of them.
Serif has announced it will offer its apps free for a 90-day trial on both Mac and Windows, as well as 50% off all purchases.
As reported by Windows Central:
You can get a 90-day free trial of Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and Affinity Publisher from Serif right now. Serif, the makers of the popular creative apps, is offering the trial to help people during the current global pandemic. The company had an identical free trial offer last year as well. Even if you took advantage of last year's free trial, you can still use this new one.
In a release Serif stated:
For almost a year now, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to severely impact people all over the world, not least in the creative community. Last year, to support that community, we made all our apps free for anyone to use for 90 days. We were humbled and overwhelmed by the response.
When that offer ended, it appeared things were getting better and we all hoped that by now the situation would have continued to improve. Sadly, it's clear that the pandemic continues to have a serious impact and so once again we are offering a 90-day free trial of the Mac and Windows versions of the whole Affinity suite for anyone who wants to use them.
As WC notes, you can take advantage even if you got the trial last year, and you'll get 50% off if you decide to purchases any software, including Affinity's iPad versions!
Affinity Photo
This photo editor delivers a professional level of tools and options without needing a subscription.
Affinity Designer
This graphic design program allows you to edit vector and raster designs and doesn't require a subscription.
Affinity Publisher
This publication app can link with Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer, so you don't have to jump between apps.
