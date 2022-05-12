Setapp has today launched its 6th annual Mac Developer Survey and is collecting responses through May 17.

The Setapp survey is a great opportunity for Mac developers to voice their thoughts and opinions on the state of Apple's ecosystem.

From Setapp:

By most any measure, 2021 was a big year for Mac development, presented with long-awaited innovations in the macOS ecosystem, as well as some loud disputes. As 2022 has got us all shaken up from the start, we'd like to check in on where the Mac developer community is at and where we're all going.

Two lucky participants will also win a $250 Apple Store gift card for taking part, and the survey will run until May 17. We can also expect results in time for WWDC 2022, giving a unique insight into how Apple developers feel about the state of macOS Monterey, and devices like the new MacBook Pro (2021).

Apple is hosting WWDC in June, where the company will unveil its next versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS. The conference will be an all-online affair once more, aside from a few lucky developers who can apply to attend a screening of the online keynote live from Apple Park.

In the last survey, 68% of users said they have a very positive outlook on 2021 despite the ongoing COVID pandemic.

You can fill in the survey here.