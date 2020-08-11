What you need to know
- App subscription service Setapp now includes iOS apps for the first time.
- A single subscription gets you access to Mac and iOS apps.
- There are seven iOS apps available at launch.
Popular app subscription service Setapp has announced that it is bringing iOS apps under its wing for the first time, adding them to its already large Mac catalog.
There are seven iOS apps available via Setapp today, with more set to be added in due course. The seven include Ulysses, Paste, Gemini Photos, Taskheat, SQLPro Studio, Mind Node, and PDF Search. Throw in the 190+ Mac apps that are already available and the $9.99 per month starting price seems like a bargain.
The service is available for a flat fee of $9.99/month, with discounts for annual, student, and family plans. All new regular and student Setapp users get one device included in their plan; additional devices can be added to any plan for $4.99/month.
Setapp founder Oleksandr Kosovan says that the addition of iOS apps is something the company has been asked for time and time again.
"The addition of iOS apps to Setapp has been one of the most popular requests since we launched Setapp more than three years ago," said Oleksandr Kosovan, CEO and founder of Setapp. "Today we're excited to provide the option for people to use their favorite apps, wherever they go on their mobile devices. We look forward to the new opportunities this provides for enhancing productivity and getting work done."
Those looking to take Setapp for a spin can sign up for the service via the company's website right now.
