Adobe has long offered some of the best editing and effects tools to come to the market. As often happens, several big changes have come to some of its most important programs to make the creative process easier. These changes will be especially helpful for those who edit videos, create special effects, or need to work in group projects.

The newest versions of these programs will roll out in a "phased release" starting on April 12, but within the next few days, these new versions will come to all users via the Creative Cloud Desktop application.

All Premiere Pro updates