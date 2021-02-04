Apple is running a new promotion this Valentine's Day that will see buyers save money on various gifts – so long as they use Apple Pay.

Apple has teamed with Shutterfly, 1-800-Flowers, and Bablebar to offer discounts on Apple Pay purchases made via the web and associated apps between now and February 14. Deals include flowers, jewelry, and more.

: Take $15 off when you spend $39.9 or more with promo code APPLEPAY Baublebar: 20% off earrings, necklaces, and more with promo code APPLEPAY

Apple routinely runs promotions like this that raise awareness of Apple Pay and get people used to taking advantage of it. Apple Pay is particularly useful during a pandemic because it's contactless – something that's beneficial right now for obvious reasons.

Apple Pay, which lives inside the Wallet app, keeps all your credit cards, debit cards, store cards, and loyalty cards safe and secure on your iPhone or iPad. With Apple Pay you can use your Apple Card, Visa, Mastercard, American Express card, or Discover Card at any store that accepts tap-to-pay, or in any app that incorporates it. With Wallet, you can also board a plane, scan for your coffee, get into a movie or concert, accumulate loyalty points, and more. All right from your lock screen or with the tap of an icon.