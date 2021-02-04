What you need to know
- Apple's offering discounts via popular websites and apps so long as you use Apple Pay.
Apple is running a new promotion this Valentine's Day that will see buyers save money on various gifts – so long as they use Apple Pay.
Apple has teamed with Shutterfly, 1-800-Flowers, and Bablebar to offer discounts on Apple Pay purchases made via the web and associated apps between now and February 14. Deals include flowers, jewelry, and more.
- Shutterfly: Free 5"x7" Easel Back Canvas for photo display with promo code LOVEAPPLEPAY
- 1-800-Flowers: Take $15 off when you spend $39.9 or more with promo code APPLEPAY
- Baublebar: 20% off earrings, necklaces, and more with promo code APPLEPAY
Apple routinely runs promotions like this that raise awareness of Apple Pay and get people used to taking advantage of it. Apple Pay is particularly useful during a pandemic because it's contactless – something that's beneficial right now for obvious reasons.
Apple Pay, which lives inside the Wallet app, keeps all your credit cards, debit cards, store cards, and loyalty cards safe and secure on your iPhone or iPad. With Apple Pay you can use your Apple Card, Visa, Mastercard, American Express card, or Discover Card at any store that accepts tap-to-pay, or in any app that incorporates it. With Wallet, you can also board a plane, scan for your coffee, get into a movie or concert, accumulate loyalty points, and more. All right from your lock screen or with the tap of an icon.
Apple needs to make these multi-colored Apple Watch Braided Solo Loops
Apple doesn't make any multi-colored bands like this. But it really should.
Ring Fit Adventure on the Switch was just what I needed after my pregnancy
Fitness and games have been a bit of a tough combo, but has Nintendo finally hit the nail on the head with Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch? If you are looking for a fun way to burn some calories, this is definitely a good place to start.
Huge Apple VR headset leak reveals two 8K displays, $3,000 price tag
A new report from 'The Information' states that Apple's rumored VR headset will cost $3,000 and feature two 8K displays.
Protect your iPhone 12 Pro without losing MagSafe by using these cases!
MagSafe is the latest new feature for the iPhone 12 lineup. Here are the best cases that give you the best and most seamless MagSafe experience possible on the iPhone 12 Pro.