The latest developer beta brings a long-awaited feature to macOS Monterey.

As spotted by MacRumors, the new macOS Monterey 12.1 beta brings SharePlay to the Mac for the first time. The feature, which is already available on iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS, allows users to share content in sync with their family and friends.

The feature works across a number of apps, including FaceTime for screen sharing. It also will work for services like Apple Fitness+, allowing you to do a workout together while you might be apart.

As Apple announced at WWDC, it will also work with third-party apps like Disney+, HBO Max, and TikTok.

SharePlay will deliver a new way for users to share experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call, such as listening to songs together, watching a TV show or movie, completing a workout together, or sharing their screen to view apps. SharePlay will work with apps like Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Fitness+, as well as Disney+, ESPN+, HBO Max, Hulu, MasterClass, Paramount+, Pluto TV, SoundCloud, TikTok, Twitch, and many others. SharePlay can be accessed through iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and with shared playback controls, anyone in a SharePlay session can play, pause, or jump ahead. SharePlay even extends to Apple TV, so users can watch shows or movies on a big screen.

The feature is still only available to developers. It is currently unclear when macOS Monterey 12.1 will launch to everyone.