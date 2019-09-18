Ahead of iOS 13's release on September 19, Shazam has introduced an update for iOS that includes support for Dark Mode. But that's not all.

Available now, the update will give Shazam for iOS a nice new look in respects to Apple's new Dark Mode, which is a big part of the iOS 13 update. For owners of an iPhone with an OLED display, Dark Mode is especially exciting, because it could lead to battery improvements.

In addition to Dark Mode support, Shazam also introduces a two-finger multi-touch gesture. Here are the release notes: