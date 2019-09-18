What you need to know
- Shazam for iOS has been updated with Dark Mode support.
- The update also introduces multi-touch gestures.
- iOS 13 with Dark Mode will arrive on September 19.
Ahead of iOS 13's release on September 19, Shazam has introduced an update for iOS that includes support for Dark Mode. But that's not all.
Available now, the update will give Shazam for iOS a nice new look in respects to Apple's new Dark Mode, which is a big part of the iOS 13 update. For owners of an iPhone with an OLED display, Dark Mode is especially exciting, because it could lead to battery improvements.
In addition to Dark Mode support, Shazam also introduces a two-finger multi-touch gesture. Here are the release notes:
We know you're ready for iOS 13 — so is Shazam! Now you can Shazam in style with Dark Mode.
Long press on any track across the app to quickly add it to your favorite streaming app or share it with your friends. Want to quickly select a list of tracks to add to a playlist? Just place two fingers anywhere in a list of tracks and swipe down to multiselect.
iOS 13 arrives for iPhone users tomorrow. Speaking of Shazam, Apple Music recently introduced a new Shazam Discovery playlist designed to highlight emerging artists. You can find it right here.
