  • ShiftCam has announced iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro cases.
  • The cases come with up to four new camera lenses.
  • There's a polarizer lens, too.

Mobile photographers who find that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro don't quite offer the required levels of versatility might want to take a look at ShiftCam's new cases. They offer up to four new lenses and no special software is required.

ShiftCam already made cases for older iPhones but these new cases bring the latest models into the fold, too.

The iPhone 11 case adds support for a 10x macro lens, a circular polarizer, and a 180-degree fisheye lens. But it's the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models that go further by adding four lenses plus the polarizer.

  • Circular Polarizer Lens
  • 20x Macro
  • 10x Macro
  • 4x Telephoto
  • 180° Fisheye

All users need to do to take advantage of the new lenses is simply move them over to the iPhone's camera module with their finger. Once that's done they just need to take the photo and move on. There's a handy dust cover that keeps the lenses protected when they're not being used, too.

That polarizer lens shouldn't be overlooked, either. By using it with the ultra-wide lens photographers can capture some impressive, glare-free shots right from their iPhone.

With epic wides, come epic glares. ShiftCam's CPL (Circular Polarizer Lens) filter is specifically designed to decrease glare, eliminate reflections, and increase contrast for your ultra-wide shots on your new iPhone 11 or 11 Pro — keeping your photos absolutely stunning and glare-free.

Potential buyers should head on over to ShiftCam's website. The iPhone 11 3-in-1 case costs $64.99 while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max 5-in-1 cases cost $74.99 each.

But a word of warning – the cases aren't what anyone would call slim.

