Mobile photographers who find that iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro don't quite offer the required levels of versatility might want to take a look at ShiftCam's new cases. They offer up to four new lenses and no special software is required.

ShiftCam already made cases for older iPhones but these new cases bring the latest models into the fold, too.

The iPhone 11 case adds support for a 10x macro lens, a circular polarizer, and a 180-degree fisheye lens. But it's the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models that go further by adding four lenses plus the polarizer.

Circular Polarizer Lens

20x Macro

10x Macro

4x Telephoto

180° Fisheye

All users need to do to take advantage of the new lenses is simply move them over to the iPhone's camera module with their finger. Once that's done they just need to take the photo and move on. There's a handy dust cover that keeps the lenses protected when they're not being used, too.