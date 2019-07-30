Three wonderfully shot videos were posted to Apple's YouTube channel featuring Florence + the Machine, Kamasi Washington, and FKA Twigs, the latter of whom appeared in Apple's award-winning HomePod advertisement.

Apple on Tuesday expanded its Shot on iPhone campaign with a series about life on tour.

The videos are a reminder of just how fantastic the iPhone can be for capturing photos and videos. Of course, as Apple notes, additional hardware and software was used to achieve the cinematic results, but the iPhone as a tool can create some really inspiring content.

According to Adweek, the photos featured in Apple's latest Shot on iPhone campaign were taken by "renowned music photographers, many of whom have close relationships with the artists."

In addition to Florence + the Machine, Kamasi Washington, and FKA Twigs, the latest campaign also features Chai, Kacey Musgraves, Tyler, the Creator, Idles, Lizzo, Travis Scott, Tierra Whack, Leon Bridges, Skrillex, Sebastian Yatra, Jay de la Cueva, Gaye Su Sky, and Little Big.