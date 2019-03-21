A full replacement Sonos Connect:Amp Just the basics Sonos Connect The Sonos Connect:Amp is a useful addition to a home because it connects to your existing speaker system and lets you wirelessly stream your music through the Sonos Controller app. It also functions as a receiver can power large or small speakers with 55 watts per channel, and has a subwoofer line-out. It also works with Amazon Alexa. $495 at Amazon Pros Works for both indoor and outdoor setups

Acts as a receiver

Built-in amplifier

Enables wireless playback via Sonos Controller app

Subwoofer line-out Cons Pretty pricey

You'll need your own speaker set already If you just want a device that can work with your existing speaker system to turn them into wireless receivers, then the Sonos Connect does just that. It's small and compact so it doesn't get in the way, and it can connect to anything via the different analog and coaxial digital audio outputs it uses. The Sonos Connect also works with Amazon Alexa. $349 at Amazon Pros Updates your existing speaker system with wireless streaming

Compact size

Connects to any receiver via analog or coaxial digital audio output

Also includes a line-in

Works with your existing receiver Cons Only comes in white

Does not have built-in amplifier

No subwoofer line-out

Doesn't work without receiver

The Sonos Connect and Sonos Connect:Amp appear to be the same thing on the surface, but one is definitely a big improvement over the other, especially considering the price point.

Let's break it down

If you care about having a unit that is small and compact so that it doesn't get in the way of your home audio setup, then the size of the Sonos Connect definitely brings an advantage. However, the Sonos Connect:Amp is slightly larger, a bit more expensive, but it is capable of doing so much more for your home audio system.

Sonos Connect:Amp Sonos Connect Price $495 $349 Works with existing speakers Yes Yes Amazon Alexa Yes Yes Indoor/Outdoor Both Indoor only Built-in receiver Yes No (need your own) Amplifier Yes, powers large and small speakers up to 55 watts per channel No Sonos Controller app Yes No Subwoofer line-out Yes No Colors Brushed metallic gray White

Overall, we believe that the Sonos Connect:Amp is the better pick out of the two, especially if you do not already have a receiver unit in your home or are just starting out with your home audio system.

The Sonos Connect:Amp acts in place of a receiver, which usually cost around the same price anyways, so it's one less thing you need. Plus, the Connect:Amp works with both indoor and outdoor speakers, the amplifier can power both large and small with 55 watts per channel, and it has support for a subwoofer if you have one. And all of your audio can be controlled through the Sonos Controller app, and there's seamless Amazon Alexa integration.

However, if you already have a receiver, don't have a subwoofer, and just need to add wireless streaming capabilities to existing speakers that are just indoors, then the Sonos Connect is a good option as well. The Sonos Connect is also $100 less than the Connect:Amp. It also has a smaller profile, though the white color may stick out like a sore thumb if your setup is black. s

Our pick Sonos Connect:Amp It does it all The Sonos Connect:Amp is a great addition to anyone's existing home speaker system, especially if you don't have a receiver. The Connect:Amp acts as a receiver itself, so you don't need to buy a separate one, and it has an amplifier to power all of your large and small indoor or outdoor speakers with 55 watts per channel. It even has a subwoofer line-out for the best audio experience and works with Amazon Alexa and the Sonos Controller app. $495 at Amazon

Just the essentials Sonos Connect For when you already have your own receiver The Sonos Connect is a good addition to your speaker system if you already have your own receiver. It's also incredibly versatile with all of the analog and coaxial connections that it uses, so no matter what speakers you're already using, the Sonos Connect will work flawlessly. Just be warned that the Sonos Connect does not have support for subwoofers, only the Connect:Amp does. Sonos Connect also works with Amazon Alexa, but not with the Sonos Controller app. $349 at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.