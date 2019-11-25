Best answer: No, an Apple Watch Series 1 is not worth the buy, especially since you can buy the superior Series 2 model for the same price. The Apple Watch Series 2 came out at the same time as the Series 1, but it has GPS and water-resistance up to 50m, while the Series 1 does not offer these features.

Get value for your money

Buying an older version of the Apple Watch can certainly save you some cash, especially when the newest models are starting at $399. On the other hand, all Apple Watches are not created equal. Even though the Apple Watch series 1 and 2 series were both released at the same time, they do not offer the same features. The Series 1 has most of the same specs as the original Apple Watch, only with a faster processor.

By contrast, the Apple Watch series 2 was the first to offer GPS and water resistance. GPS is important if you'd like to use your smartwatch for navigation, and if swimming is your preferred form of exercise, the Apple Watch can track your laps and heart rate for you, up to a depth of 50 meters. All of these features are automatically included with the Apple Watch Series 2, but you won't find them in the Series 1.

Picking the best fit

Though Apple discontinued both the Series 1 and 2, they are still supported by WatchOS updates. However, selling for identical price points by aftermarket sellers. To us, the choice seems clear. More features for the same price? Go for the Apple Watch series 2. In fact, if you have the budget, the Apple Watch 3 is an even better choice because it offers cellular data, even when your iPhone is not around. Whatever your budget, you should get the most out of your purchase when you get higher quality for the same price.