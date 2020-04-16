Best answer: We don't recommend getting an iPhone 7 Plus right now because Apple no longer sells it. If you craving that big and chunky chassis with TouchID, the iPhone 8 Plus is a better buy. There are other options if you're looking for something newer as well, like the iPhone XR or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

If you want the cheapest big phone — get the iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 Plus is just a better version of the iPhone 7 Plus. The processor is upgraded, the cameras got a slight upgrade, the water-resistance rating got a bump, and it has a glass back, meaning it can charge wirelessly. The good news? The iPhone 8 Plus still has TouchID and the old iPhone form factor, so if you're not a fan of the notch or don't want FaceID, you don't have to get it.

Although its older, the snappy responsiveness that the A11 Bionic chip gives you on the iPhone 8 Plus still performs well today. Plus, it really is a mammoth of a phone. It's big in your pocket, big in your hand, but the big screen makes it a great device to game and watch movies.

FaceID for a little extra money — get the iPhone XR

The iPhone XR features quite a few upgrades over the iPhone 8 Plus, including the new design, a bigger display, Face ID, and dual-SIM support, but still has some of the same features like wireless charging and an LCD display.

While the iPhone XR won't feel as big or bulky in your hand as the iPhone 8 Plus, it does have a larger screen, clocking in at 6.1-inches compared to the 5.5-inches of the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone XR does only have a single rear-facing 12 MP camera, but thanks to the software are can still take portrait mode photos and use Smart HDR — you won't even miss that second lens.

The iPhone XR is a great option for those who don't mind spending a little more to get a more updated and modern looking device.

More cameras and more money — iPhone 11 Pro Max

If money isn't your main concern and you want a massive phone, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is for you. It's just about the same dimensions as the iPhone 8 Plus, but because of the near-bezeless design, the screen is a gigantic 6.5-inches.

If you thought the two camera array on the iPhone 8 Plus was good, the iPhone 11 Pro Max has three cameras, giving you more options when you go shooting. It has the same 12MP wide-angle and telephoto lens you're used to, but with the addition of an ultra-wide-angle, meaning you can get some truly impressive landscape photos.

A bonus of getting Apple's newest phone is you know that it will be supported with updated for years to come, so you won't have to worry about maybe needed an upgrade in two years if you don't want to.