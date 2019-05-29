Best Answer: It's a good option if you're a gamer, photographer, graphic designer, or if you use your computer for several hours every week. In the end, whether or not a curved monitor is a good fit comes down to personal opinion and how much you're willing to spend. Power Curve: Dell UltraSharp U3415W ($600 at Amazon)

Flat Quality: LG 34UM68-P ($350 at Amazon)

Ahead of the curve The screens on curved monitors are, you guessed it, slightly curved so that they are more visible to your field of view. This creates a more realistic viewing experience when you're working on your computer. But in order to notice the benefits this kind of monitor brings, you'll need need one that is at least 30-inches or more. The best curved monitors are very wide and give you plenty of room for multiple windows and apps to be on display at once. That all being said, some people don't care for the curve and others think the extra price isn't worth switching from a flat screen. The decision really comes down to personal preference and the amount of money you're willing to spend on your computer setup. Pros and cons of a curved monitor

There are plenty of benefits to getting a curved monitor, but there are downsides as well. Before dropping a few hundred on a monitor, take a look at the pros and cons we've compiled. Pros: Fewer reflections

Wider field of view

More immersive gaming

Creates depth without the headache of 3D Due to the way they bend, curved monitors tend to have less of a glare and they minimize reflections. Now, it's still possible to place your monitor in such a way that you get a blinding glare. Once you position your screen in the right spot, you shouldn't have to worry about it as much as you would with a flat screen. Curved screens feel more organic and mimic your field of view by allowing your peripherals to catch glimpses of the display. This makes gaming feel more realistic and in turn brings more depth to whatever is on the screen. The best part is that this depth comes without the headaches 3D can create.

Cons: Expensive

Doesn't look good mounted to wall

You must sit directly in center of display

Works best if it's the only monitor

Must get a large monitor for effect to work

Some people notice screen distortions To get the benefits of a curved monitor, you'll need a screen that is at least 30 inches. Any smaller and the screen won't have the same effect on your vision. That being said, 30 inches is larger than most people want and that size monitor tends to be more expensive. Speaking of money, curved-angle screens tend to be much more expensive than flat screens in general. For example, a quality 34-inch curved monitor, like the Dell UltraSharp U3415W, is likely to cost $400 - $1,000. Whereas, a flat screen monitor the same size, like this LG 34UM68-P, is more likely to sell between $200 and $800. As with all monitors, the price will vary depending on resolution, screen size, features, and the number and type of ports it offers. As you can imagine, mounting a curved monitor to a wall won't look as good as a mounted flat monitor, since the screen isn't flush with the wall. Additionally, curved monitors work best when you sit directly in the center of the screen. Sitting off-center can make things look distorted. You'll either need to be okay only using one large curved screen or you'll need to purchase a large desk to accommodate multiple curved screens. Who will benefit most from a curved monitor?

Since curved monitors tend to be a lot more expensive than flat monitors, you'll want to consider if the amount of time you use your computer warrants the cost. Serious gamers and those who spend long hours on their computer, like graphic designers, engineers, and photographers, would benefit the most from using one. Since these displays tend to be larger, they're also a great fit for anyone who works in multiple programs and windows at once. Of course, if you just really want a curved monitor, you might as well try one out.

Power Curve Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34-Inch A beautiful 21:9 display on a curve This 34-inch monitor features speakers, adjustable height, and high resolution at 3440 x 1440 pixels. There are two display ports (one in/one out), one HDMI 1.4, one HDMI 2.0, one audio line out, and six USB 3.0 ports. $600 at Amazon

Flat Quality LG 34UM68-P An extra-wide flat monitor for your computing needs This Full HD monitor produces a beautiful spectrum of color with 2560 x 1080 pixels. It features two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. The stand is adjustable, so you can tilt it to a good angle or change the height. $350 at Amazon