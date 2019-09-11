Best answer: Yes, it is a good idea to get an extended warranty for the Fitbit Versa 2. The available protection plans are worth the minimal investment for maximum protection.
Extend your budget for an extended warranty
If you're like me, you agonize over the decision to add an extended warranty to any major purchase, particularly a technology purchase. Many of my friends and family swear by protection plans, while others are dead-set against them, preferring to tempt fate.
I am A) clumsy by nature and B) financially-cautious, so I tend to fall into the former group and typically do purchase an additional protection plan for my devices. When companies make it easy to add an extended warranty during the purchase process, it is worth taking a moment to consider if it makes sense for you.
Why is an extended warranty worth it here?
In addition to its limited one-year manufacturer's warranty, Fitbit is offering a two-year extended protection plan through its partner SquareTrade. This $40 add-on covers things that the standard plan does not, such as scratches, spills, and dropped devices. If you buy your Versa 2 from Amazon, you can get a two-year protection plan from Asurion for $25 or a three-year plan for $34, with similar coverage and service to what Fitbit and SquareTrade offer. In my opinion, any of these options are worth it.
My general (and non-scientific) rule of thumb is that if the extended warranty is lower than 25% of the purchase price, it's a no-brainer. So taking this calculation into account, the Fitbit/SquareTrade plan is roughly 20% of the $200 purchase price of a Versa 2, and the Amazon/Asurion plans start at less than 13% of the smartwatch's purchase price. Not a bad deal.
The Fitbit Versa 2 is a solid smartwatch
The Versa 2 builds on the fan-favorite from the first generation, adding features like an always-on display, better Spotify support, and built-in Alexa integration. The case design, though largely unchanged, was refined a bit, and Fitbit also added a nice OLED display and even extended the battery life by a full day. We think this is a great smartwatch and an excellent alternative to Apple Watch. If you're a Fitbit fan already, you're sure to love this upgrade.
