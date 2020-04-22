Apple has finally announced its much-talked-about low-cost iPhone 8 replacement. In the end, it turns out the name of the game is iPhone SE, though this is definitely not a replacement for the original iPhone SE from March of 2016. So here you are, holding your old iPhone in your hand, maybe you're even reading this on that old iPhone, and you're wondering whether you should upgrade. Well, you've come to the right place. We have more than a decade of experience using every single iPhone throughout history and understand the importance of value, longevity, and reliability.

iPhone SE (2020): the details The 2020 iPhone SE looks, on the surface, a lot like the iPhone 8 (and 7 and 6s and 6), but where it differs greatly from those older devices is inside. The 2020 iPhone SE packs an A13 processor chip, a 12MP wide-angle camera lens with support for Portrait Mode, support for Wi-Fi 6, and has a 256GB storage capacity option. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more If you're very happy with your iPhone's form factor (and your iPhone is from within the last five years), an upgrade to an iPhone SE is going to be an absolute delight. Let's break down some general concerns. How important is color?

The other major difference between the 2020 iPhone SE and it's form-twin predecessors is color. Gone are the silvers, golds, space grays, and rose golds of yesteryear. Today's low-cost iPhone comes in black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. Black is the kind of black you'd see on a Porche and white looks like creamy marshmallow sauce, while PRODUCT(RED) looks like the perfect color nail polish for a night out. But if you were hoping for something a little more ... traditional, the iPhone 11 Pro lineup is closer to that tinted brushed aluminum look. If the traditional silver, gold, and space gray colors are most important to you, you may not want to upgrade to the iPhone SE (2020). If you were hoping for more colorful options, you should be looking at the iPhone 11 or iPhone XR. If price is more important than color, however, black, white, or red will do just fine. Touch ID vs. Face ID: Which one do you want?

Some of our readers regularly express concerns over the usefulness of Face ID, and with everyone wearing face masks right now, I can see their point. If you still aren't ready to make the leap to facial recognition biometric security, you'll be in good company with the 2020 iPhone SE. It sticks with the familiar Touch ID and Home button that you may be more accustomed to. If you have always wanted to experience Face ID, upgrading to the iPhone SE is not for you. Instead, consider the iPhone XR for the least expensive of the current iPhone lineup. Is 5G your next phone? The iPhone SE does not come with 5G, so if you're holding out on your next iPhone purchase until Apple makes one with 5G support, you should keep saving your pennies until this fall (or possibly later). It's rumored that the iPhone 12 will come with 5G support. Remember, though, right now, the infrastructure for 5G isn't widely available. You'd pretty much have to live under a 5G tower in order to take advantage of its faster speeds. Is that important to you right now? Is Portrait mode for pets important?