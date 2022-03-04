You'd probably need to be living under a rock to miss the fact that there's a new Batman movie out. Now you can show your love for the caped crusader by wearing one of these stunning Apple Watch bands from Mobyfox.

Available to buy from Amazon now with prices starting at $39.90, these Apple Watch bands are officially licensed and are compatible with every Apple Watch including the best Apple Watch yet — Apple Watch Series 7. All you need to do is decide whether you prefer the relatively understated look or want something bright red that will help you stand out from the crowd.