What you need to know
- Mobyfox has new Apple Watch bands to celebrate the launch of the latest Batman movie.
- Two new Apple Watch bands are available with a tie-in to The Batman.
You'd probably need to be living under a rock to miss the fact that there's a new Batman movie out. Now you can show your love for the caped crusader by wearing one of these stunning Apple Watch bands from Mobyfox.
Available to buy from Amazon now with prices starting at $39.90, these Apple Watch bands are officially licensed and are compatible with every Apple Watch including the best Apple Watch yet — Apple Watch Series 7. All you need to do is decide whether you prefer the relatively understated look or want something bright red that will help you stand out from the crowd.
The watch bands can be customized with new watch faces collected by scanning the included QR code, too.
Customize your experience: Download the MobyFace App and scan the in-package QR code to unlock 20 exclusive Watch Faces included with your purchase, as well as thousands more from our ever-expanding catalog.
Both of the new bands are available for order now and you're sure to be the talk of the town with either strapped to your wrist. Not a fan of Batman? Mobyfox has tons of officially licensed bands including some related to other superheroes, The Mandalorian, Harry Potter, and more. Check out the full range for all the info.
I can't decide which of these two Apple Watch bands is my favorite, they're both too good to choose just one!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
