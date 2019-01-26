For the fourth time in five years, the New England Patriots are once again heading to the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia against the Los Angeles Rams, fans should consider buying one of these remarkable iPhone cases which celebrate all things Patriots.
A clear winner
OtterBox NFL Symmetry Series
This unique clear case series from OtterBox is available for various iPhone models, including the iPhone X, iPhone 7/8, and iPhone 7/8 Plus. Show off your team pride in an understated way.
Two-sided celebration
NFL Alpha Glass Screen Protector
Compatible with the Symmetry Series Clear, this Otterbox screen protector is two-sided for extra protection and team cheer. Available for various iPhone models.
Time machine
Skinit Pro Retro case
This case from Skinit highlights the Patriots' past. Like all cases from the company, it features an impact resistant polycarbonate outer shell and an inner TPU liner for extra impact resistance.
Rinse and repeat
Skinit Blast Case
Die-hard New England Patriots fan will love this case which shows off the team's name countless times. Go Patriots!
The living icon
Brady Case
With five Super Bowl rings and counting, Tom Brady is perhaps the best quarterback ever to play the game. This beautiful case from Rebecca Jenkins shows off the future hall of famer.
Red and blue
Forever Collectibles Case
This traditional dual hybrid two-piece rugged TPU case includes a hard shell with a silicone core. Available for the iPhone XS/X only.
It sparkles
Glitter Case for iPhone XR
Exclusively for the iPhone XR, this clear TPU case features silver glitter inside, which will look festive if there's another Patriots victory ahead.
Classic style
NFL Helmet Fender Case
Featuring air cushioned corners, this ultra-thin case is shockproof and features bezels that protect the camera and screen. Available for the iPhone XS Max.
The coach
Coach Bill Belichick Case
Brady isn't the only one sporting five Super Bowl rings. This case designed by Scott Wallace celebrates the one who has coached the dynasty. Available in a vertical and horizontal orientation.
Whether you're looking for a case that highlights your favorite quarterback or one that simply says Patriots, these iPhone cases will allow you to promote your favorite sports team ahead and after their latest Super Bowl victory!
