For the fourth time in five years, the New England Patriots are once again heading to the Super Bowl. Ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia against the Los Angeles Rams, fans should consider buying one of these remarkable iPhone cases which celebrate all things Patriots.

A clear winner

OtterBox NFL Symmetry Series

This unique clear case series from OtterBox is available for various iPhone models, including the iPhone X, iPhone 7/8, and iPhone 7/8 Plus. Show off your team pride in an understated way.

$45+ at Otterbox

Two-sided celebration

NFL Alpha Glass Screen Protector

Compatible with the Symmetry Series Clear, this Otterbox screen protector is two-sided for extra protection and team cheer. Available for various iPhone models.

$50 at Otterbox

Time machine

Skinit Pro Retro case

This case from Skinit highlights the Patriots' past. Like all cases from the company, it features an impact resistant polycarbonate outer shell and an inner TPU liner for extra impact resistance.

$40 at Skinit

Rinse and repeat

Skinit Blast Case

Die-hard New England Patriots fan will love this case which shows off the team's name countless times. Go Patriots!

$40 at Skinit

The living icon

Brady Case

With five Super Bowl rings and counting, Tom Brady is perhaps the best quarterback ever to play the game. This beautiful case from Rebecca Jenkins shows off the future hall of famer.

$30 at Fine Art America

Red and blue

Forever Collectibles Case

This traditional dual hybrid two-piece rugged TPU case includes a hard shell with a silicone core. Available for the iPhone XS/X only.

$22 at Amazon

It sparkles

Glitter Case for iPhone XR

Exclusively for the iPhone XR, this clear TPU case features silver glitter inside, which will look festive if there's another Patriots victory ahead.

$23 at Amazon

Classic style

NFL Helmet Fender Case

Featuring air cushioned corners, this ultra-thin case is shockproof and features bezels that protect the camera and screen. Available for the iPhone XS Max.

$22 at Amazon

The coach

Coach Bill Belichick Case

Brady isn't the only one sporting five Super Bowl rings. This case designed by Scott Wallace celebrates the one who has coached the dynasty. Available in a vertical and horizontal orientation.

$25 at Fine Art America

Whether you're looking for a case that highlights your favorite quarterback or one that simply says Patriots, these iPhone cases will allow you to promote your favorite sports team ahead and after their latest Super Bowl victory!

