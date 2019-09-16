When Apple announced the iPhone 11 Pro last week, it demonstrated simultaneous multi-cam recording through a third-party app. The idea is you don't need a complex rig to film a professional-looking video, instead taking advantage of the phone's triple-camera system.

The good news is you don't need Apple's latest flagship for simultaneous multi-cam recording. Apple is offering a new API in iOS 13, which means iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and even 2018 iPad Pro models can also perform a similar function.

There is one small caveat, however, as 9to5Mac notes: