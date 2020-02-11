The US presidential primaries for 2020 are underway, and following along can get a little messy. Fortunately, Siri will now be able to help you out with getting all the latest updates for the 2020 election.

Siri is getting this data from the Associated Press as they deliver live results from counted votes. So you can simply ask Siri things like, "Who's winning the New Hampshire primaries?" or "When are the California primaries?"

In addition to Siri's new election coverage intelligence, Apple News continues to provide around-the-clock 2020 election coverage. There have been a series of curated guides, special features, and resources for all of your election needs. With Apple News' election coverage, it is a single place for accessing reliable election coverage throughout the entire year, keeping informed about the issues and following major moments in the elections. This includes the presidential debates, Super Tuesday, Democratic and Republican conventions, election night 2020, and even the 2021 presidential inauguration — all in real time.

You can find Apple News Spotlight: Election 2020 here.